Transatlantic synopsis: What is the Netflix series about? – Netflix Life

The new Netflix limited series Transatlantic is set in the ’40s and takes place in Marseille, France. Production on the series also took place in that very city! The seven-episode drama is now streaming on the platform, but before you being watching, what is it about?

The show, which was created by Anna Winger, stars Cory Michael Smith as Varian Fry, Gillian Jacobs as Mary Jane Gold, Lucas Englander as Albert Hirschman, Gregory Montel as Philippe Frot, Ralph Amoussou as Paul Kandjo, Deleila Piasko as Lisa Fittko, Amit Rahav as Thomas Lovegrove, and Corey Stoll as Graham Patterson.

So now that the new series is available to binge-watch, what can you expect to see if you start watching the seven episodes? We’ve got the answer for you below!

Transatlantic is based on the book The Flight Portfolio by author Julie Oringer, as well as real-life events. The characters are based on the Emergency Rescue Committee, lead by Varian Fry (Smith). Two people who worked with him closely were Mary Jayne Gold (Jacobs) and Albert Hirschman (Englander). The group helped more than 2,000 refugees escape an occupied France from the Nazis.

The series explores this story, showing how they risked their own lives to help people escape during World War II, including some of Europe’s most well-known artists and intellectuals on the Nazis’ most-wanted list, per the synopsis. The “young superheroes” were able to house them in a villa at the edge of the city. Living in such close quarters, tensions start to rise, unexpected collaborations happen, artistic inspiration appears, and even love affairs and “sexual awakenings,” form per Netflix. Check out the trailer below:

What do you think about the show? Will you be watching it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Transatlantic is now streaming on Netflix.

