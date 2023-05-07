As Twitter bird returns, Elon Musk removes ‘w’ from company name on HQ | Mint – Mint

It has been a busy week for the Twitter brand – from temporary logo changes to an informal brand renaming. The iconic Twitter bird was usurped by the Elon Musk-favoured Doge meme earlier this week, helping the token add as much as $4 billion to its market value. Meanwhile, the company’s name underwent a transformation at its San Francisco headquarters with staffers covering up with ‘w’ in Twitter’s name.

The developments have provoked exasperation online, with many social media users dubbing it a ‘childish’ move.

“Elon Musk, in a remarkable show of maturity, has removed the ‘w’ from Twitter’s logo outside their San Francisco HQ. The company now reads as ‘Titter’,” relayed William LeGate – CEO of the US bedding company Pillow Fight.

Elon Musk, in a remarkable show of maturity, has removed the "w" from Twitter's logo outside their San Francisco HQ. The company now reads as "Titter" pic.twitter.com/0i914uEygX

It is pertinent to note that Musk appears to have been toying with the ‘rename’ for quite some time now. In April 2022 the ‘Chief Twit’ had run a poll (now deleted) asking people the same question: “Delete the w in twitter?”

The options had been somewhat limited, ranging from ‘yes’ to ‘of course’ and hundreds of thousands had participated in the now deleted poll.

ALSO READ: Dogecoin jumps as Elon Musk’s Twitter flips logo to Shiba Inu dog

Earlier this week, Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog had briefly replaced Twitter’s blue bird as the social media company’s logo. The token, born as a satire of a cryptocurrency frenzy in 2013 and having no fundamental use, surged as Elon Musk indicated in a tweet he had delivered on an earlier promise. Eventually on Friday however, the cryptocurrency fell as much as 9% as Twitter users gradually saw the blue bird return.

Dogecoin had previously more than doubled in October after Musk, dubbed “the dogefather” by retail traders, sealed the $44 billion Twitter takeover deal.

