Extraordinary season 2 | release date speculation, latest news – Radio Times

The Disney+ series has been renewed for season 2!

Siobhan McSweeney and co are set to return in Disney Plus comedy Extraordinary after the series was renewed for season 2.

The new show, starring the Derry Girls actress alongside Máiréad Tyers, follows Jen, a woman living in a world where everyone has superpowers except her.

Jen gets into all sorts of scrapes in season 1, which hits the streaming platform on 25th January, and no doubt she'll have plenty more mishaps and awkward situations to come.

McSweeney told The Guardian of the series: "It's the story of Jen going through life feeling like a loser because she hasn’t got anything sorted out. She blames it on not having a superpower, but of course everybody feels like that in their 20s. I certainly did. Fuck it, I feel like that in my 40s.

"The superhero aspect is incidental. It’s a clever framework to explore the universal human story of feeling crap and useless. But it’s really funny; the funniest scripts I’ve read since Derry Girls."

Read on for everything you need to know about Extraordinary season 2.

The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim.

By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Yes! Extraordinary season 2 was green-lit at the premiere of season 1.

Stars including Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna, Luke Rollason, Siobhán McSweeney, Patricia Allison were out in force to celebrate the show as the news hit.

A release date for Extraordinary season 2 hasn't been confirmed but we can guess as to when it might arrive.

Extraordinary season 1 was commissioned by Disney Plus in 2021, with production beginning in December that year.

Given that timeline, we could expect Extraordinary to be released sometime in 2024.

We don't currently know what might befall the characters in season 1, but the following cast members could return in season 2:

Máiréad Tyers stars as main character Jen, the only woman in the world without superpowers. Jen was gutted not to receive her powers on her 18th birthday and, now in her 20s, she's not quite over it. Tyers has previously appeared in the film Belfast and the series Tell Me Everything.

Derry Girls legend McSweeney plays Jen's mum Mary. She's the most well known cast member after her widely-praised role in the Irish comedy, and is sure to bring plenty more laughs to the Disney Plus series.

She's raved about the series, telling Virgin Radio: "There's so much talent in this show. Even with Emma [Moran], this is her first script, which is just galling. And it's absolutely extraordinary. That's why the show should be called Extraordinary."

Sofia Oxenham plays Carrie, Jen's best friend with a heartbreaking power. The duo are inseparable and just slightly unhinged but make for an immaculate pairing. Oxenham has previously appeared in Dracula and Doc Martin.

Bilal Hasna plays Kash in Extraordinary. Hasna is a relative newcomer and has appeared in the TV shows Screw and Sparks.

There's no trailer for Extraordinary season 2 just yet, but we'll post it here as soon as it's released.

In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for season 1 below:

Extraordinary premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday 25th January 2023. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.

Try 12 issues for £1 today – never miss an issue

Browse our new catalogue to inspire you with homeware, gardening tools, books and more!

Car finance with Flow Car -Configure multiple finance quotations in seconds – Manage your application entirely online – Finance a car without receiving unwanted sales calls – Get the best available rate Feed with access to over 380,000+ available vehicles nationwide for you to choose from.

Sign up to receive our newsletter!

By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

source