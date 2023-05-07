Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits All-Time High For The 4th Time In 2023: Here’s Why – NewsBTC

Bitcoin mining difficulty continues to break records despite the struggles of BTC to surpass the $30,000 resistance mark. The leading coin has attracted the interest of miners in recent months due to the price recovery experienced since the turn of the year.

Bitcoin mining difficulty moved to an all-time high on April 6, 2023, following the most recent mining difficulty adjustment on its blockchain network. The mining difficulty rose for the fourth consecutive time and reached 47.8 trillion, an increase of 2.3%.

The Bitcoin mining difficulty automatically adjusts every 2,016 blocks – approximately two weeks – to maintain the 10-minute block creation time. There has been a steady increase in mining difficulty in recent weeks, with the last downward trend recorded on February 11.

One of the consequences is reflected in the hash price, which is the rate of profit miners make for the hashrate they provide to the Bitcoin network. In theory, a higher mining difficulty leads to a lower hash price. This is because more miners are contributing computing power than normal, leading to more competition for the rewards that the Bitcoin network provides miners that produce new blocks on the network.

Related Reading: Buckle Up! Bitcoin Bollinger Bands Signal An Impending Rollercoaster Ride

Furthermore, the Bitcoin hashrate or processing power can indicate the degree of mining difficulty. At the time of the mining difficulty adjustment that preceded the latest one, BTC’s hash rate was at a record high leading to increased mining difficulty.

However, this has changed recently, with the hashrate falling by an average of 20 EH/s this week. It should be noted that Bitcoin’s hashrate varies as measured by different sources. For example, BTC.com places the metric at 338 EH/s, and mempool places this at a slightly higher metric of 347/ EH/s

Bitcoin has appreciated by more than 50% since the start of 2023, leading to calls for a bullish market. Unsurprisingly this positive trend has led to many miners reconnecting their equipment after a difficult 2022.

Related Reading: Uniswap Who? Trader Joe’s AMM Takes DeFi By Storm

The collapse of Terra Luna and subsequent fallout from FTX led to significant bearish pressure on the market, with several coins taking steep price declines. Bitcoin was one of the coins to dip, leading to a difficult year for miners, with many having to sell their equipment or shut down operations to stay afloat.

However, the bull run of 2023 has raised expectations from miners that the market could be on its way to previous levels. Nonetheless, the crypto mining sector has not been without its difficulties, with friendly places like Texas in the United States planning to tighten regulations on electricity that could affect the booming sector soon.

Featured image from unsplash, charts from mempool and Tradingview.com

Olowoporoku ”Crypto Evangelist” Adeniyi is a crypto educator, content creator, and analyst who is a news reporter for NewsBTC. Adeniyi has an extensive background in the crypto niche and has covered the blockchain space since 2017. He has held several events in the past and written articles ranging from technical analysis to oped pieces. Adeniyi is a lover of financial freedom and preaches the ideals of crypto to promote remittance payment that can help developing countries close the financial inclusivity gap. Adeniyi’s an avid lover of football and a Man City supporter. He also owns tokens spread across different crypto ecosystem. You can follow him on twitter @crypevangelist or find his youtube channel for more analysis

NewsBTC is a cryptocurrency news service that covers bitcoin news today, technical analysis & forecasts for bitcoin price and other altcoins. Here at NewsBTC, we are dedicated to enlightening everyone about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

We cover BTC news related to bitcoin exchanges, bitcoin mining and price forecasts for various cryptocurrencies.

© 2022 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

© 2022 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

source