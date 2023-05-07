When Is “Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3” Coming To Disney+? – What's On Disney Plus

Following the release of the recent “Guardians Of The Galaxy: Holiday Special” on Disney+, the team are coming back to our screens this summer with a third film.

In Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” our beloved band of misfits is looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.



James Gunn writes and directs “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer, and Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt and Sara Smith serve as executive producers.

“Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3” is being released exclusively in cinemas on May 4th 2023, before it will be released on Disney+ and digital formats, followed by physical home video formats like DVD/Blu-Ray/4K at a later date.

Currently, no official Disney+ release date has yet been announced for “Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3”.

While Disney has sped up the amount of time it takes for films to be released in cinemas before arriving on Disney+, it is still taking each film’s release on a case-by-case basis, depending on how well the film is doing at the box office. The more successful the film is at the box office, the longer the release to Disney+ will take. Marvel films especially have a slightly longer time between a theatrical release and Disney+ release.

If we take a look at the most recent Marvel movie releases to compare:

If “Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3” follows a similar pattern of going around 90 days after a theatrical release, the film would likely arrive on Disney+ in early August 2023, just after the “Secret Invasion” Disney+ series wraps up.

Once Disney officially announces a release date for “Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3”, this page will be updated.

Disney has confirmed that following the release of “Jungle Cruise”, it won’t be using Disney+ Premier Access, instead offering selected movies exclusively in cinemas first, before being released on Disney’s streaming services.

