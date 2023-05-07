New On Disney Plus In December 2022: Willow, If These Walls Could Sing – GameSpot

Disney+'s line-up is growing during December, including more movies, TV shows, and originals. Here's what you can start streaming next month.

By on November 21, 2022 at 1:07PM PST

Turkey Day is later this week, but it’s already time to start looking ahead to the final month of this year. Once you’ve got Black Friday all situated, it’s time to start making plans for what to watch in December. Disney+ has a lot of cool stuff coming out on the streaming service. Below, you’ll find everything coming to Disney+ for December, and a few recommendations.

Over the course of next month, the Willow TV series serving as a sequel to the film will wrap up its first season back after getting started on November 30. That’s right, Willow Ufgood is getting his group of misfit travelers together again, to save the world once again. Warwick Davis returns in his titular role after more than 30 years since the original Willow movie, directed by Ron Howard. We learned at this year’s D23 that actor Christian Slater will be joining the production, in an unrevealed role. The series airs new episodes on Wednesdays, continuing on December 7 after the November premiere.

On December 16, the documentary If These Walls Could Sing will be coming to Disney+. It’s a good follow-up to Disney+’s excellent The Beatles: Get Back documentary–which came to the streaming service right around this time, last year. In this documentary, Mary McCartney guides viewers through 90 years of incredible music history that has taken place at Abbey Road Studios. Paul and Linda’s daughter, in her feature documentary debut, walks viewers through the artists that have passed through the studio’s doors year-by-year. The documentary features “intimate interviews… with artists, producers, composers and the dedicated engineers and staff of Abbey Road” on their shared “musical language and community, while vivid archive footage and session tapes give exclusive access to these famously private studios.”

Below is a list of all the content coming to Disney+ in December.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Use your keyboard!

Log in to comment

source