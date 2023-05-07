Samsung Galaxy A24: Likely features include 50 MP camera, Helio G99 CPU, check details – The Economic Times

Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!
Global chief executives of 10 large consumer-facing companies such as Apple, Coca-Cola, Unilever, Mondelez, Yum! Brands, Mastercard, Pernod Ricard, Skechers, Crocs and Whirlpool said in recent quarterly earnings calls that their India businesses have been resilient.
India’s benchmark indices dropped 1% on Friday, wiping out the previous day’s gains, as lenders — led by HDFC group stocks — led the selloff. Continued worries about the health of the US regional banks, which dragged Wall Street down on Thursday night, also contributed to declines.
The government is likely to hold discussions with Vedanta informally on a possible stock market listing of Balco before a firm proposal is made to the aluminium company’s board, said people aware of the development.
