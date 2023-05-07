PS5's DualSense Edge controller launches in January for $200 | VGC – Video Games Chronicle

Sony has also released a new trailer showing off the customisable controller’s features

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a launch date and pricing details for PS5’s DualSense Edge controller.

The customisable controller will launch globally on January 26, 2023 with a recommended retail price of $199.99 USD / £209.99 / €239.99.

Replaceable stick modules will be released on the same date priced at $19.99 USD / £19.99 / €24.99.

In the US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, the DualSense Edge wireless controller and replaceable stick modules will be available for pre-order only through PlayStation Direct beginning on October 25.

They will be available to purchase at other participating retailers starting on February 23, 2023.

Sony has also released a new trailer designed to showcase the controller’s feature set, which is viewable above.

Here’s what’s included in the box:

“The DualSense Edge wireless controller features a host of hardware and software-based personalization options, including button remapping, the ability to fine-tune stick sensitivity and triggers, options to swap between multiple control profiles, and a unique on-controller user interface,” Sony said on the PlayStation Blog.

“It also sports the signature comfort and immersive features of the DualSense wireless controller, like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

“You can make the DualSense Edge wireless controller uniquely yours with the included three changeable sets of stick caps and two changeable sets of back buttons. Everything will come bundled in the included carrying case, and you can even charge the controller via USB connection while it’s stored in the case to make sure you’re always ready for your next play session.”

