New HBO Max series to focus on DFW ax killing – FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth

HBO released a new teaser trailer for an upcoming show based on a real North Texas murder.

Love & Death, a limited series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons will premiere on HBO Max on April 27.

The series focuses on the story of Candy Montgomery, a Wylie woman who was accused of murdering Betty Gore in June 1980.

Montgomery attacked Gore, the wife of her lover, with an ax, striking her 41 times.

Montgomery claimed she acted in self-defense and was found not guilty.

Olsen will play Montgomery in the new series.

It is not the first time the killing has been featured in a show.

In 2022, Hulu released a show called 'Candy' starring Jessica Biel.

The 7-episode series will be released weekly.

