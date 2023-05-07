Terra 2.0 (LUNA) and LUNA Classic Price Predictions | Why … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
How NFTs are Gaining Traction in the Cryptocurrency Industry?
Crypto analysts say November will be the biggest test for the Terra 2.0 (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC). For the last few months, these coins have been experiencing erratic price performances, with the overall growth being a decline in their market value.
Terra LUNA and LUNA Classic have also been experiencing growing selling pressure, with some of the selling investors buying the likes of Bitgert (BRISE) and Centcex (CENX). In fact, these are coins that are giving LUNA and LUNC tough competition in the market.
So how will these coins do this November? Well, these coins are predicted to offer mixed performance. Here is what investors can expect from Terra (LUNA), LUNA Classic (LUNC), Bitgert (BRISE), and Centcex (CENX) this November:
The launch of the Terra 2.0 (LUNA) after the hard fork in May brought some relief for the Terra investors after the massive crash. However, the coin could also experience massive selling pressure immediately after the launch.
As of writing, Terra 2.0 (LUNA) was trading at $2.44 today after a decline from $11.4 in May. The Terra 2.0 (LUNA) price projection is a 100% increase to push the coin up above $5 before the end of November. But if bears will take over, LUNA might drop below $2 next month.
Bitgert price is predicted to do very well in the market this November. According to crypto experts, Bitgert has the potential to increase by 300% before the end of next month. This prediction is informed by the massive developments Bitgert (BRISE) is working on that include the delivery of the multiple roadmap V2 products. Therefore, Bitgert will be one of the coins to watch this November.
The last 7 days have seen LUNA Classic (LUNC) pump, but the coin has made a huge decline in the past 30 days. Looking at the charts also show that LUNC has been green for the past 90 days. The price prediction is that LUNA Classic (LUNC) will remain stable this November with an average of 5% increase. However, there is a high possibility of LUNC bears taking over.
Crypto analysts have put Centcex as one of the most promising coins in 2022, and this includes a bullish performance in 2022. The price prediction is that Centcex (CENX) has the potential to double its price this month and post a 200% increment.
For the LUNA Classic (LUNC) and Terra (LUNA) coins, November will be the month that might determine their fate.
