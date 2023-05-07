Ethereum Price Predictions: Is the ETH Crypto Really Going to $0? – InvestorPlace

Louis Navellier Issues URGENT Bank Run Update

“We’re just days away from an unprecedented $8.3 trillion banking shock that’s virtually guaranteed to happen. Now is the time to prepare.”

Where is Ethereum headed from here?

A crypto staking crackdown is underway today. Accordingly, investors in Ethereum (ETH-USD) and other high-profile cryptos are scrambling to see what the ultimate impact of this crackdown will be on valuations. As a result, today is seeing a surge in interest around Ethereum price predictions.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and prominent crypto exchange Kraken announced a $30 million settlement this week. As a result of the settlement, Kraken will be closing down its U.S. staking services. For Ethereum — a blockchain network which just shifted to proof-of-stake via its high-profile “Merge” last year — this is big news. So, it’s unsurprising to see some rather bearish price predictions brewing from experts today, many of whom think at least 20% downside could be likely following this news.

Other prominent figures are even less bullish. Recent commentary from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller paints a rather bleak picture of this sector. Waller has reiterated his view that these assets are highly speculative and that most could eventually go to $0. Thus, it’s unclear whether there’s a broad-based government initiative to ban crypto in an under-the-radar fashion currently, especially if a central bank digital currency (CBDC) is under development.

With that said, let’s dive into some expert price predictions for Ethereum right now.

For context, the ETH crypto currently trades at $1,529 per coin at the time of this writing.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/02/ethereum-price-predictions-is-the-eth-crypto-really-going-to-0/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Market Analysis

Stocks to Buy

Today's Market

Financial Market Data powered by FinancialContent Services, Inc. All rights reserved. Nasdaq quotes delayed at least 15 minutes, all others at least 20 minutes. Copyright © 2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?

Your Email

source