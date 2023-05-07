Shiba Inu metaverse details unveiled by official announcement – CryptoSlate

A web3 membership designed to empower you with cutting-edge insights and knowledge. Learn more ›

The development team of Shib: The Metaverse has released a new update regarding the progress of Shiba Inu metaverse.

Cover art/illustration via CryptoSlate

The development team of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has announced a new update regarding the progress of Shiba Inu Metaverse.

The post highlighted several significant advancements in key areas — including creating new designs for upcoming hubs, modifying the metaverse roadmap, and structural changes within the team. This update demonstrates the team’s commitment to developing and improving the project.

As development continues, further updates are expected — providing greater insight into the development progress and the overall vision for SHIB: The Metaverse.

The SHIB team created a new Twitter account to update users on the progress of the project. The account has already garnered over 5,600 followers and the team recently announced a contest to give away 10 plots of land to lucky participants.

Based on the team’s progress, they expressed confidence that users may be able to access some hubs within the Metaverse by the end of 2023. Once the Metaverse is accessible, users can create different projects and engage in various activities within the hub.

“While all development takes time, the MV team is confident that by the end of 2023 users will have the opportunity to explore some of the areas in this fantastic world, build, design, play, and develop within it.”

It should be noted that the team has clarified that access to all parts of the metaverse may not be granted by the end of 2023 — as certain areas may still be undergoing development. Nevertheless, the team has confirmed they will provide users with several optimized hubs and tools to start building projects immediately.

The team has not disclosed which specific hubs will be available by year’s end. Shiba Inu’s Metaverse comprises 11 hubs, such as WAGMI Temple, Ryo Plaza, Tech Trench, Canyon, and Rocket Pond.

The team reported significant upgrades to the development infrastructure of SHIB: The Metaverse — promising users a more immersive experience with photorealistic features.

Additionally, the team also provided updates on development of several tools set for the initial version of the Metaverse — including a plot builder, game maker, and avatar builder.



