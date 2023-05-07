Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS Ventura 13.4 to Developers – MacRumors

Apple today seeded the first beta of macOS Ventura 13.4 to developers for testing purposes, with the beta one day after the release of macOS Ventura 13.3.



Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, with the betas available through the Software Update mechanism in System Settings.

There is no word yet on what’s included in ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.4, but we’ll update this article if anything new is discovered.

