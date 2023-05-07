Crypto Price Update: Bitcoin Up 0.63℅, Ethereum Gains 3.51℅ – Outlook India

The global cryptocurrency market cap increased by 1.10 per cent to $1.21 trillion over the past 24 hours. Pepe PEPE was the most trending as well as the top gainer, while PancakeSwap was the top loser

Updated: 06 May 2023 1:12 pm

The global cryptocurrency market cap increased by 1.10 per cent to $1.21 trillion over the past 24 hours and the trading volume increased by 29.95 per cent to $44.07 billion on Saturday afternoon.

Pepe PEPE was the most trending cryptocurrency as well as the top gainer crypto on Saturday afternoon, up by 51.29 per cent to $0.000002856 from the previous day. Its 24-hour trading volume was $2.81 billion.

PancakeSwap CAKE was the top loser, down by 8.25 per cent to $2.32. Its 24-hour trading volume was $61.48 million.

DeFi fell 7.08 per cent to $3.13 billion, Coinmarketcap.com reported.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: Bitcoin’s price increased by 0.63 per cent to $29,392.27. Its 24-hour trading volume was $17.49 billion. It is currently ranked number 1 on Coinmarketcap, based on market cap. Bitcoin’s market dominance stood at 47.02, a decrease of 0.23 per cent over the previous day.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price increased by 3.51 per cent to $1,965.86. Its 24-hour trading volume was $10.30 million.

Tether: Tether’s price increased by 0.07 per cent to $1 in the last 24 hours. Tether’s 24-hour trading volume was $30.38 billion. It is ranked third on Coinmarketcap.

Other Altcoins

Solana’s (SOL) price increased by 4.13 per cent to $22.68 in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche traded at $17.18, up by 0.69 per cent, while its 24-hour trading volume stood at $170.14 million.

Cardano (ADA) fell by 0.18 per cent to $0.3905. It was ranked seventh, with a 24-hour trading volume of $223.29 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose by 0.44 per cent, with a 24-hour price of $0.07916.

Shiba Inu decreased by 0.94 per cent to $0.000009856.

Decentralised Finance

DeFi coin was trading at $0.02138, down by 1.21 per cent over the previous day.

Yearn.Finance was up by 1.83 per cent to $8,165.04 in the last 24 hours, while its 24-hour market cap was $269.16 million

