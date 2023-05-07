OpenAI Gives ChatGPT a Revolutionary Upgrade With Plugins – Bloomberg

On this week’s episode of Idea Generation, designer Nicole McLaughlin takes us on a journey from her start as a graphic design intern to becoming a viral sensation on Instagram by crafting creative upcycled shoes. She also explains how she went on to create her own design courses while collaborating with brands like Reebok and Vans.

ABC’s political affairs program.

It’s thought that many planetary bodies in our solar system contain liquid water deep below their icy surfaces. NASA is sending a probe, called Europa Clipper, to investigate the potential habitability of one of these ocean worlds.

Your Sunday US Briefing: Buffett’s Warning and Hungry Americans

Preferreds Get Burned in Historic Rout Spreading From Banks

Saudi Arabia Budget Slips into Deficit as Spending Accelerates

Yellen Says No Good Alternative to Congress Lifting Debt Cap

ECB’s Knot Vows More Rate Hikes Amid ‘Too High’ Core Inflation

China’s Hozon to Make EVs in Thailand for Southeast Asian Market

Why Airlines Keep Folding in India’s Booming Aviation Market

Texas Republicans Want to Take Over Elections in This Democratic Stronghold

Lines Stretch Down the Block at Food Banks as Costs Go Up and Pandemic Aid Expires

Buffett’s Ties to Bill Gates Put Berkshire Investors at Risk, Activists Say

Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt Is Part of Josh Harris’s Bid for Washington Commanders

Mage Crosses Finish First in Kentucky Derby Amid Horse Deaths

The Best Gifts for Mom in 2023, From $33 to $9,500

The Bank Beatings Will Continue Until Morale Improves

‘We Just Want Someone Sane’: What Happens When a Small Town Goes MAGA

Football Stadiums Belong in the Suburbs

Data Science Is the Hot New Master’s at B-Schools

Even $500 Million a Year From Google Isn’t Enough to Save Firefox

Why Launch Rockets When You Can Just Fling Them Into Space?

UK Bosses Offer IVF, Menopause Benefits to Tempt Women to Work

A New Bill to Protect Indonesia’s Domestic Workers Leaves Two Million Staff Exposed

Iraq Asks for International Aid to Save Its Rivers From Drought

Philippine City Shortens School Hours Due to Extreme Heat

A Civic Building That Makes Planning in San Francisco Almost Fun

Singapore’s Only Ice Hockey Rink Is Being Bulldozed for Condos

How Leeds Kept the Back-to-Back House Alive

Chinese Users of the Binance and FTX Exchanges Show Holes in Beijing’s Crypto Ban

Binance Faces US Probe of Possible Russian Sanctions Violations

Bitcoin Regains Momentum Toward $30,000; Memecoins Bolster Ether

ChatGPT can do more than just write sonnets and code. Its new abilities should be making competitors nervous.

Looming very, very large.

Kids Can’t Afford an Extra Day Off — Bloomberg’s editorial board

