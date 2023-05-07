4 Little-Known Perks of Your Netflix Subscription – The Motley Fool

If you’re on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.

Credit Cards

Banks

Brokers

Crypto

Mortgages

Insurances

Loans

Small Business

Knowledge

by Dana George | Published on Aug. 27, 2022

Image source: Getty Images

Over the past few years, Netflix has quietly rolled out new entertainment features.

Check out our pick for Best No Annual Fee Credit Card of 2023

If inflation has you rethinking how much you spend on entertainment each month, Netflix may provide you with a lower-cost option. When we think of Netflix, it's easy to think of scripted shows like Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Bridgerton. What's less known are four other cool perks the giant streaming service offers. Here, we take a look at those.

Late last year, Netflix released a handful of video games available only to subscribers. At the time, these games could not be found on the Netflix app but had to be downloaded individually from the Play Store. Today, the Netflix app includes Netflix Games on the home screen, and players can download them from there.

Here's what you'll need before you can play:

New games are rolled out regularly, meaning there's always a new gaming experience from which to choose.

Also launched in 2021 was Fast Laughs, a TikTok-inspired feed of funny videos. On your mobile device, Fast Laughs is smack dab in the middle of the bottom navigation bar. If you've ever watched a TikTok video, Fast Laughs will feel familiar. You can swipe to the following video, react by pushing a button, share content, or save it to your device.

If you're checking Fast Laughs out on your television, you'll need to go to your homepage to find the opt-in feature between rows six through 12. Rather than swipe to the next video, you'll use your remote control to see more.

Fast Laughs is designed to make users smile while also introducing them to Netflix shows they may not be aware exists. Due to mature content, Fast Laughs does not show up on a kids’ profiles, so you don't have to worry about the kiddos if you've configured their Netflix settings to block mature content.

If you're a Netflix subscriber, you may have noticed more foreign films and shows. That's because the streaming giant has access to the most popular entertainment from around the globe. Like American movies and shows, international programs are broken down by genre. If you're in the mood for a K-Drama, crime show, or sci-fi series, you can go straight to that category. It's a money-saving way to have access to foreign films.

Anime enthusiasts have their pick of comedies, drama, action, and inspirational stories. You would probably recognize its specific art style even if you've never watched anime. Anime is a type of art inspired by Japanese cartoons. Character features are exaggerated to express emotions. While anime has been around in Japan for over 100 years, the 1960s cartoon Speed Racer introduced the art to an American audience. An anime movie even won an Academy Award for best foreign-language file in 2001.

A word of caution: Anime may look like a cartoon, but that does not mean all anime is appropriate for young viewers. In Japan, it's normal for middle-aged adults to watch anime shows. That means you probably should not sit the kids down in front of the screen until you're sure what they're watching does not have a (very) adult theme.

If multiple forms of entertainment in one place appeals to you, here's a breakdown of Netflix's current price structure for new members:

As of this month, Netflix has been around for 25 years. With competitors on its heels, it's clear the streaming service is working hard to stay at the head of the pack. If you're paying more for separate subscription services, you may find that moving to a package that offers all-in-one leaves more money in your bank account each month.

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

Dana has been writing about personal finance for more than 20 years, specializing in loans, debt management, investments, and business.

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.

Related Articles

Best Budget Apps

Best Cash Back Apps

The Ascent’s Definitive Credit Score Guide

Best Debt Payoff Apps

Best Budget Apps

Best Cash Back Apps

The Ascent’s Definitive Credit Score Guide

Best Debt Payoff Apps

The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.

Copyright © 2018 – 2023 The Ascent. All rights reserved.

source