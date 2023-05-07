Weather Conditions 30% Favorable for SpaceX Falcon Heavy … – SpaceCoastDaily.com

Home » Weather Conditions 30% Favorable for SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket Launch April 26 from Cape Canaveral

By Space Coast Daily // April 23, 2023



BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying ViaSat 3 Americas broadband communications satellite 6 from Cape Canaveral is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26.

The launch is targeted for 7:24-8:18 p.m. ET.

The latest weather report by 45th Weather Squadron shows conditions are only 30-percent favorable on

ViaSat 3 Americas is the first of at least three new-generation Boeing-built geostationary satellites for ViaSat.

A small communications satellite named Arcturus will launch as a secondary payload for Astranis.

Coverage of the launch can be seen on Space Coast Daily TV.

