Microsoft Game Pass to lose five games this January – ClutchPoints

By

Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

·

Games don’t permanently stay on the Xbox Game Pass service, with games coming and going regularly. This January is no exception, as five games will be making an exit from the Game Pass this month.

Microsoft has not yet officially announced which games are leaving. However, the official Xbox app does give us an idea of which games are going out, as well as a date. The app lists how many days left a game has on the service. Because of this, even if there was no official announcement yet, we have an idea of which ones will leave Game Pass. So far, for January 2023, five games will be leaving. These games are the following:

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

These will be leaving Game Pass on January 15, 2023.

To be perfectly honest, the only game I recognize in this list is Danganronpa. For the average gamer, they might not even notice these games leaving. However, it might also be your last chance to try them out. If any of these games sound interesting to you, then why not give them a try before they leave? Who knows, you might actually like them. To play these games, players will have to sign up for Xbox Game Pass. Once you subscribe to the service, you can download and play the game. That is until they leave the library. If you want to keep the game, you can buy it for yourself at 20% off, which will let you continue playing it after the game leaves.

Dan Fappiano · 7 minutes ago

Alex Sabri · 9 minutes ago

Cameron Zunkel · 17 minutes ago

That’s all our information about the games that will leave Xbox Game Pass this month. Should there be any updates, like other games, or a change in the lineup, we’ll be sure to update you. To stay updated on gaming news, you can check out our gaming news articles.

Garrett Kerman · 25 minutes ago

Jack Tien-Dana · 32 minutes ago

Owen Crisafulli · 34 minutes ago

Dan Fappiano · 46 minutes ago

Abhinav Kini · 47 minutes ago

Owen Crisafulli · 1 hour ago

Daniel Donabedian · 1 hour ago

Cameron Zunkel · 1 hour ago

Jack Winter · 1 hour ago

Jack Tien-Dana · 1 hour ago

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Copyright © ClutchPoints.

source