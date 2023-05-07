SpaceX Falcon 9 Intelsat 40e (TEMPO) – Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 rocket for Intelsat no earlier than April 7, 2023.

Intelsat 40e (IS-40e) will provide focused coverage over North America for our commercial aviation, mobility, and networks customers, and will monitor and track air pollution across North America with NASA’s hosted payload TEMPO.



Due to the launch window occurring outside visitor complex operating hours, no viewing will be available for this next launch.

