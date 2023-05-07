AVAX Price Prediction – Why Are Investors Shifting Their Focus Toward These Presale Tokens? – Outlook India

Over the past few months, Avalanche had teamed up with Robinhood and Chainlink to try and manage the downfall, but there weren’t any significant changes.

Avalanche practically exploded in 2021 and was forecasted to be one of the most successful tokens in 2022 as well – however, things didn’t go as planned.

Not only is AVAX priced nearly 90% less than its November ATH, but it also fell off the list of the top 10 cryptos by market cap.

In retrospect, the problems mainly started in May when Terra went through the black swan event and utterly collapsed. Since Avalanche was closely connected to Terra and had $200m worth of reserves in Terra’s Luna Foundation Guard, the hit was severe.

So, will the “world’s fastest blockchain network” be able to bounce back to its feet?

Maybe, but investors are increasingly shifting their focus to other tokens such as Fight Out , Dash 2 Trade , C Charge , RobotEra , Calvaria , IMPT , and Meta Masters Guild.

As of January 11, 2023, AVAX is priced at $15.98, which is about 89% less than its November 2021 ATH of $144.96.

The price has increased a bit in the last 30 days, but it’s still down 82.17% in the last 12 months.

However, even though AVAX had a rough year, it seems that it’s finally starting to get its house in order.

One of Avalanche’s main plans is to partner up and collaborate with multiple platforms to support the project’s “subnet” functionality.

Since subnets provide better scalability for app-specific blockchains, the most likely event is that Avalanche will team up with a variety of Web 3 games and DeFi projects.

Currently, we know that Ava Labs (Avalanche core developer) will collaborate with Aave Companies, Wintermute, Valkyrie, Securitize, and GoldenTree Asset Management. More organizations are reportedly in the subnet pipeline.

All in all, the subnet that AVAX has planned out is a great step forward to reducing traditional finance dependence and establishing decentralized barriers. If everything goes as planned, we could be seeing new AVAX all-time highs soon.

Here’s a quick table of AVAX price predictions that you can skim through.





Year



Price







2023



$68.03



2024



$137.78



2025



$184.01

If the market starts to recover from the FTX crash soon, Avalanche could easily surpass the $20 target in the near future.

The situation looks much better in 2023, and analysts believe that the partnerships AVAX plans to make will lead the price over the $65 mark.

In the long run (2024 and 2025), it’s hard to say what could happen, but the $184.01 price is something that industry experts believe is the minimum for AVAX.

Of course, this number could change drastically with new features and partnerships, and AVAX could even reach prices in the $300 – $400 range.

Fight Out Leading the New M2E Pack

Fight Out (FGHT) is a new crypto project in the Move-to-Earn (M2E) space that is leading the pack already. It’s taking an entirely different approach, allowing users to track every aspect of their fitness journey, rather than just the steps they take in a day. And because users are incentivized by getting rewards based on their fitness activity, they’re more motivated to keep coming back for more.

This fitness and gym app is revolutionary, with fitness avatars for every user allowing them to easily track their progress – and invest in making them even better. FGHT is in early presale stages now, meaning it’s the best time to buy it as a great investment in 2023.

>>>Buy Fight Out Now <<<

Meta Masters Guild the Fastest-Growing P2E Guild

Meta Masters Guild is a new metaverse project that’s aiming to be the largest mobile gaming guild in Web3. The games behind created on MEMAG are fun and addictive, and it also provides a great opportunity to earn NFTs. Alongside this impressive gaming system, Meta Masters Guild has built in tons of opportunities for investors to earn rewards, along with staking and trading. This makes it an amazing investment opportunity, and not just a great metaverse game – which it certainly is, of course.

MEMAG is in early presale stages now, making now the perfect time to buy it for huge returns in 2023 and beyond.

>>>Buy MEMAG Now <<<

Dash 2 Trade Brings New “Weapons” to Crypto Trading

Dash 2 Trade is a crypto analytics and social trading platform and it’s on its way to becoming the #1 crypto trading platform in the industry.

The developers who created Learn2Trade (a popular signal trading platform with more than 70,000 users) are also the ones behind Dash 2 Trade.

One of the platform’s main strengths is that it doesn’t focus solely on technical analysis indicators, but it also incorporates social indicators. They’re based on real-time data and give users a much better insight into what’s going on in the market.

What’s more, if they use them properly, traders will have an easy time making more profitable decisions and cutting their losses.

The native governance token is D2T and you’ll need to get it in order to buy a subscription for Dash 2 Trade.

Dash 2 Trade finished a highly-successful presale recently, with CEX listings launching this week.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now <<<

C+Charge Making EV Charging Transparent

To this point, EV charging has really been hidden. Unlike traditional gas stations that post their prices on big, bright signs, many EV drivers don’t find out how much they’re going to have to pay for their charge until it’s over. C+Charge (CCHG) is changing this – and so much more.

It’s a new P2P payment system for EV charging stations that allows people to pay for charging using individual electronic wallets. This removes the need for a separate POS system at the stations, allowing drivers to pay in the $CCHG token. It also provides transparency so drivers can see the pricing and availability of all charging stations.

Finally, C+Charge rewards EV drivers with the opportunity to earn carbon credits. This is a great investment that before now was only relegated to wealthy people and large businesses.

CCHG is in the beginning stages of presale, so buy now before the price increases.

>>>Buy C Charge Now <<<

RobotEra – Bringing Crypto Technology to Minecraft

RobotEra is an upcoming Metaverse game that takes place on a futuristic planet with players displayed through robotic avatars.

The project has a lot of similarities with Minecraft, but unlike the popular block-building game, it also incorporates blockchain, NFTs, and DeFi technology.

One of the most popular activities for players will be creative building that can later be monetized by selling your creations for a profit on secondary marketplaces.

Aside from that, players will also be able to explore cities, purchase land, and communicate with each other.

RobotEra is currently on discount since the presale phase just started, so hurry up and get your first batch of tokens now!

>>>Buy RobotEra Now <<<

Calvaria – On Its Way to Become the Leading Crypto Card Game

Calvaria is a P2E crypto fantasy card game where players can participate in battles using NFT characters. The project uses the Polygon blockchain and is looking to change the way how the GameFi industry operates.

NFT characters are all underworld heroes from the three game cities and they come with distinct powers that players need to harness.

To win battles, you’ll need to devise a better strategy than your opponent, simply owning an expensive card won’t ensure a victory.

Gods Unchained, Splinterlands, and other crypto card games offer similar gameplay but don’t have the advanced technology that Calvaria introduces.

Calvaria is accessible to everyone and players can download it for free on their mobile phones or desktop devices. They don’t need a crypto wallet and they don’t have to purchase any expensive NFTs to get started.

The presale for RIA tokens is currently live and you can get them for a discount price.

If you purchase RIA tokens, not only can you make a profit once the project goes viral, but you’ll also get voting power in the DAO. But you need to act now, as the presale is just about over. In fact, there’s only about 12% of the available presale tokens still left.

>>>Buy Calvaria Now <<<

IMPT – The Latest Eco-Friendly Alternative Everyone’s Talking About

IMPT is a new cryptocurrency project that aims to revolutionize the carbon credit market by using the power of Ethereum’s network.

The platform is announced to be a spectacular solution for reducing carbon footprint damages such as global warming, air pollution, drastic weather changes, etc.

IMPT caters to both influential corporations and individual users by allowing them to buy, sell, mint, and trade carbon credits (in form of NFTs).

Currently, the platform has made arrangements with over 10,000 notable brands, including Adidas, Apple, Levi’s, Microsoft, and Hugo Boss.

On the platform, carbon credits can be exchanged for IMPT tokens or minted into unique NFTs. A percentage of sales will be forwarded into funding eco-friendly projects around the world.

After a very successful presale, IMPT is now available for purchase on multiple CEXs – LBank, Gate, Uniswap and BitMart. Hurry and buy now, though, before the price goes up even further.

>>>Buy Impt Now <<<

Avalanche is undoubtedly one of the most sophisticated cryptocurrencies on the market when it comes to blockchain technology and smart contracts.

And even though it’s far from its 2021 ATH, the project still has a long way to go and a bright future ahead of it.

With that said, analysts don’t think that we’ll see any huge gains in the near future.

Instead, if you’re looking for big profits to hit your bank account in 2023, you’d be better off checking out hot presale projects like Fight Out, Dash 2 Trade, C+Charge, RobotEra, Calvaria, IMPT or Meta Masters Guild.

According to crypto influencers, all of these projects have what it takes to bring huge gains – innovative features, a team of experts, solid roadmaps, and more.











