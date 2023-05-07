Price Prediction: Will Huobi (HT) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sink Lower … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Top 10 Programming Languages to Land High-Paying Freelance Jobs in 2023
5 Errors to Avoid When Using Tools for Generative AI
How To Become a Network Security Engineer? A Simplified Guide
10 Practical Use Cases of NFT in 2023
Megamind: Bridging the Gap Between Digital Vision and Reality with Technological Services
The 10 Most Innovative Blockchain Companies to Watch in 2023
The 10 Most Innovative Tech CEOs Revamping the Future
The 10 Most Impactful Chief AI Officers of the Year 2022
The crypto market is very volatile, one-minute coin prices go up, and the next, they plummet. This volatility can be attributed to global events, recession, crypto legislation, etc. Today we will discuss three coins: Uwerx, Huobi (HT), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) – we will go over recent news surrounding them and how they will shape up in 2023.
Uwerx made a name for itself well before even being launched. All eyes are currently on its presale, which is in Stage 1, and we understand why. Uwerx will create a first-of-its-kind freelance platform that will use blockchain technology to benefit companies and freelancers.
The freelance industry has risen at an unprecedented rate over the last couple of years, with major platforms like Freelancer.com and Upwork grossing millions. With the help of blockchain technology, Uwerx will place itself firmly above these platforms as it will provide advantages these platforms don’t. It will feature a low flat fee of 1%, protection of IP rights which will prevent anyone from stealing your work, and much more!
Uwerx consistently maintains its status as the most optimal alternative to the previously mentioned platforms. Intriguingly, even with the reduction to a 10% fee, Upwork is implementing an additional $4.95 charge for clients entering into new contracts within their Marketplace and Project Catalog. Fiverr still continues to maintain it’s 20% charge commission on the work of freelancers.
Since Uwerx brings so much innovation to the market, the presale has been the main topic of discussion for many crypto enthusiasts. Its low price of just $0.005 is a terrific entry point for everyone to participate in this one-of-a-kind project. This will push the price high as market experts predict a 7,000% surge by the time the presale ends. Get in early and obtain this potential blue-chip coin!
The exchange with roots in China, Huobi (HT), created the Huobi (HT) in 2018. Individuals may utilize the Huobi (HT) to obtain price cuts on the Huobi (HT) platform and as a governance coin.
Recently, Huobi (HT) confirmed that the exchange would lay off 20% of its staff, sending Huobi (HT) prices down. According to Crypto.com statistics, the Huobi (HT) cost has dropped by about $3.62. In the last 30 days, the Huobi (HT) has decreased by over 26%. This negative trend is predicted to continue, and holders are growing more anxious.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) got its popularity after the success of Dogecoin (DOGE). Essentially, Shiba Inu (SHIB) rode on the meme coin coattails and garnered a large following. Like many other coins, Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw gains and subsequent falls of over 70% in 2022.
In recent developments, Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw a value jump of 2% in the past week, indicating a bull run could come. However, that may be short-lived as the Shiba Inu (SHIB) market cap and trading volume has diminished by 2.36% and 4.66%, respectively. Investing in other projects with more growth potential, such as Uwerx is a wiser idea, even if Shiba Inu (SHIB) has a good future outlook.
Potential Investors should feel reassured in the fact that the project has already got its smart contracts audited by InterFi Network and SolidProof. Liquidity will also be locked for 25 years after the presale ends. In a first for crypto presales, the team behind Uwerx has announced that they will be removing all their contract rights for the platform just before it is able to apply for listing on centralized exchanges. Check out the revolutionary presale by following the links below and be rewarded with a 25% bonus:
Presale: invest.uwerx.network
Telegram: https://t.me/uwerx_network
Twitter: https://twitter.com/uwerx_network
Website: https://www.uwerx.network/
Disclaimer: All the Crypto articles are contributed by third-party and does not have editorial involvement of Analytics Insight. Analytics Insight does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. Readers are advised that Cryptocurrency and related products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions/views expressed in the article. Analytics Insight shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content is for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.
Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
Analytics Insight® is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advise. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Price Prediction: Will Huobi (HT) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sink Lower … – Analytics Insight
Analytics Insight