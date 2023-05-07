Crypto News: Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP) Losing Ground while TMS Network (TMSN) Presale Booming | – Bitcoinist

The world of cryptocurrency is constantly evolving, with some coins rising to the top while others struggle to maintain their place. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP), once hailed as potential leaders in the industry, have recently seen a decline in investor interest. On the other hand, TMS Network (TMSN) has been gaining traction among savvy investors. In this article, we’ll examine the reasons behind the fall of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP), and the rise of TMS Network (TMSN), including their recent presale success and potential for future growth.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been experiencing a decline in investor confidence lately. Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price is at $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of about $1 Billion, down 6.19% in the past 24 hours. Its market cap is $12 Billion, with a circulating supply of 138.8 billion tokens. Though there was a recent growth in Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price, the buyers gave a massive breakout from the resistance trendline of the long-coming wedge pattern. This breakout has set Dogecoin (DOGE) for a higher possibility of an uptrend continuation, pushing the price to $0.11. However, the coin price is in a post-breakout retest phase to check suitability at reclaimed levels. The future of Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price, and investor confidence remains uncertain.

Recently, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Ripple (XRP). Even after a bullish rally, Ripple (XRP) plummeted over 14% from a high of $0.579 to $0.496 on April 4th, wiping over $4 billion from its market cap. Comments from CNBC host, Jim Cramer, may have contributed to the decline, stating that the SEC “may not even win” the lawsuit against Ripple (XRP). The future of Ripple (XRP) remains uncertain.

Ripple (XRP) is valued at $0.49, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1 Billion, down 3.76% in 24 hours. The market cap is $25 Billion, with a circulating supply of 51 Billion Ripple (XRP) coins.

TMS Network (TMSN) stage 2 presale has been a massive success, with over $3.9 million in total investments, and a price of $0.07. This success has solidified TMS Network (TMSN) position as a favored choice among cryptocurrency investors. TMS Network (TMSN) offers a decentralized platform that enables secure, fast, and efficient trading in stocks, CFDs, cryptocurrencies, and Forex. With no intermediaries, TMS Network (TMSN) eliminates the need for third-party verification, reducing costs and providing faster and efficient transactions. Moreover, TMS Network (TMSN) is also designed to be user-friendly, with an intuitive interface that makes it easy to navigate and trade. TMSN aims to provide a secure and efficient way for traders to invest in a wide range of assets, making trading more accessible, and promote financial literacy and education. TMS Network (TMSN), which is built on blockchain technology, ensures transparency, security, and tamper-proof transactions, promoting financial stability and increasing trust in the market.

As we’ve seen, the cryptocurrency market can be unpredictable, and even once-promising coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP) can fall out of favor with investors. However, the rise of TMS Network (TMSN) suggests that there are always new opportunities for growth and success in this industry. While the future of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP) remains uncertain, TMS Network’s (TNSN) explosive presale success and potential for future growth make it a coin to watch closely in the coming months and years.



Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

