LUNA Classic (LUNC) and Terra (LUNA) Investors are Heavily … – Analytics Insight

The Crypto market is bleeding red this week, and most coins, like LUNA Classic (LUNC) and Terra (LUNA), registered huge plunges over the past few days. The last 7 days have seen LUNC and LUNA holders dump heavily. In fact, LUNA Classic (LUNC) had declined by 14% in the last 7 days as of writing.
Terra (LUNA) has been the worst-performing coin of the two, with the current charts showing it had declined 26.6% in the past 7 days. Although these coins have been stable today, the outlook is still bearish. Crypto experts predict that LUNA and LUNC might post a drop in the next few days.
However, while these Terra coins have been declining, Bitgert (BRISE) and Centcex (CENX) have been pretty stable. These are two coins that have given LUNA Classic (LUNC) and Terra (LUNA) tough competition in the last few days.
In fact, a lot of the investors releasing the LUNC and LUNA holdings have been adding BRISE and CENX to their portfolios. This is because of the impressive stability these coins have shown during this bearish market. In fact, Bitgert has also been ranked among the most promising coins in the market.
LUNA Classic (LUNC) has increased 14% in the past 24 hours, while Terra (LUNA) is 5.4% up as of this writing. There is a lot of optimism that these coins will do better today, but they might experience the same thing that has been happening over the last months. This is a sharp decline after a surge.
That’s why crypto analysts are still bearish about these Terra coins, even with today’s surge. Therefore, buying LUNA and LUNC today might not be the best decision because a plunge might be awaiting in the next few hours or days.
Bitgert and Centcex are not surging as of this writing, but they are still considered the most promising coins this week and also this year. The price performance of these coins is +2X this November, which means that they might offer investors the best rewards this month.
Check out the Bitgert roadmap V2 and why it is the next big thing in the crypto industry. There are many products and projects dropping soon that will make Bitgert do well this month. The Centcex team is also working on delivering game-changing developments.
That’s what makes Bitgert and Centcex an ideal buy today due to the great potential these coins have to make their investors richer this year.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.
Analytics Insight® is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
