Ada area commuters wake to a surprise | Local News | theadanews … – Theadanews

Updated: May 6, 2023 @ 8:36 pm

A pickup truck’s headlights shine in blowing snow Thursday on North Broadway in Ada.

A car makes the big curve on Main Street south of Catfish Kettle Road in Byng Thursday.

Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer

Pontotoc County commuters expecting to see a very cold but dry morning were greeted by an unwelcome coat of freezing rain and blowing snow on area roadways.

Police and firefighters responded to dozens of minor accidents and other traffic-related mishaps due to the precipitation.

Wednesday night’s forecast only hinted at a slight chance of snow in areas to the north and east of the area, but as morning started, it was clear that drivers would be challenged by road conditions.

A thin, mostly-invisible veneer of ice formed on most roadways, sidewalks, and other exposed outdoor surfaces, as temperatures plunged into the low teens by 9 a.m. The thin freezing rain gradually shifted to blowing snow.

“Slow down!” Pontotoc County Emergency Management Director Chad Letellier said Thursday morning. “There was a little more snow than we thought. Ada got more snow than Stonewall, and areas farther south.

“As the day progresses, the north-south roads, especially, will get slicker,” Letellie added. “Since it was warm the last few days, roads were warm enough that the snow melted, then when the temperature dropped, it re-froze.”

Letellier said there had been no injuries in the mishaps that were severe enough that anyone had to be transported to a hospital.

“We’ve been lucky for far,” he added.

As Thursday progressed, temperature plunged into single digits.

Friday morning low temperatures are forecast to be about three degrees, and Saturday morning lows are forecast to be just 11. A wind chill advisory and a winter weather advisory remained in effect Thursday.

Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.

