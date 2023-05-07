Apple drops the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 11 from its lineup – The Verge

By Sheena Vasani

While Apple’s September 7th “Far Out” event brought us the new iPhone 14, it also spelled the end for some earlier models. From now on, Apple will only sell 5G-capable phones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, and the second-generation iPhone SE (2022).

Following tradition, Apple dropped the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max to make room for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Launched last year, the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max offered 120Hz screens, a new three-camera system, and Apple’s faster A15 chip. But Apple has made a habit of only offering for sale the latest generation of its Pro-series phones.

As a result, the new pricing for Apple’s iPhone lineup is as follows:

Finally, Apple is dropping the oldest phone in its lineup, the iPhone 11. Introduced in 2019, the phone was powered by the A13 Bionic CPU, offered a longer battery than its predecessor, and came with a U1 ultra wideband chip for locating items.

Of course, just because Apple’s dropped these phones from its lineup doesn’t mean you can’t buy them anymore. It just means Apple and carriers will focus on new models, but you may be able to still find them at third-party retail stores. And the good news is they’ll likely be available at a discount, getting even cheaper soon with Black Friday approaching.

