321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week … – Florida Today

Shortly after SpaceX’s massive Starship launched from Texas on its first full test early Thursday, the 400-foot stack of hardware began to tumble until it broke apart in a fiery explosion over the Gulf of Mexico.

The overall demonstration mission – a test of the new rocket’s ability to ignite and clear the pad’s 500-foot tower – was successful. At liftoff, however, several of the rocket’s 33 Raptor engines failed to fire up as planned. Then came the more than minute-long tumble at roughly three minutes into flight, which kicked off just after the rocket’s Starship upper stage and Super Heavy booster failed to separate. Read the full story here.

SpaceX kicked off the workday last week with a Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The 230-foot rocket vaulted away from Launch Complex 40 at 10:31 a.m. EDT with another batch of Starlink satellites, marking the 19th launch of the year for Florida. After skirting between Florida’s Atlantic coast and the Bahamas just after liftoff, Falcon 9 followed a southeasterly trajectory before the first-stage booster separated and somersaulted for a landing aboard a drone ship. More here.

