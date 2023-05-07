Crypto markets bleed as AnubisDAO’s $5.5 million worth of stolen Ethereum (ETH) on the move – FXStreet

Akash Girimath

FXStreet Follow Following

Roughly 3,000 Ethereum (ETH) worth $5.5 million at current market prices were moved to a popular mixer – Tornado Cash.

AnubisDAO rugged investors’ money to the tune of $60 million in late October 2021. The supposed canine-themed crypto was to ride the success of Dogecoin and other dog-themed cryptocurrencies and was also touted as a fork of OlypumsDAO. However, investors were in disbelief when their money was moved to a different address.

Rugging or rug pull is a scam in which bad actors lure investors with promises of the next big project and get away with their money.

AnubisDAO rugged its investors millions of dollars in October 2021, and the early participants are still not made whole. But the attacker moved 3000 ETH to Tornado Cash, which is a mixer used by participants to hide their money trail from on-chain sleuths.

The tool seems to be more popular with bad actors, who often use it to wash their stolen digital tokens.

PeckShield, a popular blockchain security and data analytics company, noted the movement of 3,000 stolen ETH on April 9.

#PeckShieldAlert #AnubisDAO Liquidity Rug 3 has transferred 3,000 $WETH (~$5.6M) to 0x0D19…bbb https://t.co/0EQGc0PUGm pic.twitter.com/oJuDaqj7E9

According to Arkham Intel, the wallet of the AnubidDAO rugger still holds 7,000 ETH worth $13 million.

gm

This morning, the wallet containing funds stolen from the @AnubisDAO token launch transferred 3K ETH to a dedicated Tornado Cash Wallet.

In total, the Anubis DAO rugger has now tornado’d 6.5K ETH, or over $12M at current prices.

The wallet still holds 7K ETH, worth ~$13M. pic.twitter.com/jIyjUjnoMJ



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Join Telegram

Join Telegram

Binance exchange temporarily closed Bitcoin withdrawals on May 7, citing BTC network congestion. The clogging caused delays with many transactions pending, and the fees soared. The exchange assured users of the safety of funds, before resuming two hours later.

Meme coins inspired by internet memes and Shiba-Inu-themed coins are currently rallying. After PEPE’s three-digit price rally over the past week, most meme coins have started yielding gains for holders.

Polygon network’s zkEVM rollout has witnessed an increase in Total Value Locked. There is a spike in on-chain activity on the MATIC network and experts expect this to fuel a recovery in the asset’s price.

Ethereum, the second-largest asset by market capitalization is currently under intense selling pressure with the increase in ETH inflow to centralized exchanges. Typically, a rise in ETH inflow is associated with increased selling and a negative impact on the asset’s price.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source