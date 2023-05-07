Elon Musk’s Net Worth in 2023: Down $170B+ Since Peak Wealth – CoinCodex

Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk has an estimated net worth of $164 billion, which ranks him as the second richest person in the world. Despite still having a vast fortune, Musk saw his wealth dwindle by an astonishing $174 billion since the $338 billion peak in November 2021.

In this article, we’re going to explore how much money does Elon Musk have and examine his different ventures and connections to crypto.



In 2022, Elon Musk became the first person in history to lose $200 billion. His net worth has since rebounded by roughly $40 billion. Image source: Getty Images (Theo Wargo)

Born in June 1971 in South Africa, Elon Musk is a billionaire entrepreneur and business magnate known for founding and co-founding a series of technological companies, including Tesla, PayPal, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company. He is also the CEO and owner of Twitter, having acquired a controlling stake in the company for $44 billion in late 2022.

Musk was interested in science and computers from a young age, reportedly starting to code when he was ten and selling a BASIC-based game Blastar for $500 at age twelve. In 1989, he moved to Canada, where he attended Queen’s University. In 1992, he moved to the United States, where he attended the University of Pennsylvania. At UPenn, he completed his studies and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in physics and a Bachelor of Science degree in economics.

Musk has on numerous occasions highlighted his ambitious goals of revolutionizing transportation, reducing the effects of climate change, and colonizing Mars. He is convinced that electric vehicles, cheaper space flight, and a move away from fossil fuels are paramount to increase the chances of humanity’s long-term survival and well-being.

His lofty goals and expansive business empire have earned him a huge following of more than 127 million followers on Twitter. In addition, Musk served on the president’s advisory board during the Trump presidency but left the position after the administration withdrew from the Paris climate agreement.

Against a backdrop of explosive market growth in late 2021, Musk’s fortune hit a peak of $338 billion, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This elevated Musk way ahead of other richest individuals, surpassing the likes of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and LVMH chairman and 50% owner Bernard Arnault.

The rapid rise was fueled primarily by Tesla (TSLA) stock, which rallied by +654% between May 2020 and November 2021.



Elon Musk’s net worth peaked at $338 billion in November 2021. Coincidentally, Bitcoin and the crypto market also peaked during that same period. Source: Bloomberg Billionaires Index

After the meteoric rise, Tesla stock saw a sharp decline, dropping from an all-time high of $407 (accounted for the August 2022 3-to-1 split) to a multi-year bottom of $113 in early 2023. The net worth of Elon Musk followed suit and decreased from $338 billion to $164 billion in the same time period – a massive $174 billion decrease, or nearly -52% drop in how much is Elon Musk worth.

However, the decline in Musk’s net worth was even more extreme if we take into account the difference between the November 2021 peak and the early January 2023 bottom. Given the fact that Bloomberg reported that Musk’s fortune dipped to $126 billion on January 3rd, this means that he was at one point down $200 billion from its peak wealth. In fact, the historic drop has earned him the unfortunate honor of becoming the first person to lose $200 billion, a Guinness World Record.

While most of Musk’s wealth is tied to Tesla, he has a controlling share in a number of other companies as well. Let’s briefly explore five of his most prominent business ventures.

Elon Musk holds significant stakes in his main businesses (see table below). However, it is worth noting that while the ownership in these companies represents the lion’s share of Musk’s total net worth, he has numerous other investments as well. For instance, he was among the initial group of investors in ChatGPT, a popular AI bot that has taken the world by storm in recent months.

*Ownership stake data was collected from Bloomberg

Tesla is a manufacturer of electric vehicles, energy storage solutions, and solar panels. It was founded in 2003 and has since grown to become the largest maker of electric vehicles in the world – producing over 1.3 million cars in 2022 – as well as a leader in energy storage and solar panel production. However, the broader economic downturn and Covid-induced lockdowns in China saw Tesla struggling last year, which resulted in the company laying off 10,000 employees.

SpaceX is a private aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company founded in 2002 by Elon Musk with the goal of reducing space transportation costs and enabling the colonization of Mars. The company has made history with several milestone achievements, such as being the first privately-funded company to send a spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS), the first to reuse an orbital rocket, and the first to launch a reusable spacecraft that can return to Earth and be flown again. In 2015, the company started developing Starlink, an internet satellite constellation aiming to provide broadband speeds across the globe. In a 2022 investment round, SpaceX raised new capital at a valuation of $127 billion.

Twitter is one of the largest social media networks in the world, founded in 2006 by founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey. In 2022, Musk bought Twitter in a $44 billion blockbuster deal at $53.7 per TWTR share. Musk has faced considerable criticism for his leadership approach at the company since, primarily due to his decision to terminate more than half of all workers on very short notice. “[U]nfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” Musk commented on the massive wave of layoffs.

Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.

Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.

Founded by Musk in 2016, Neuralink is a neurotechnology company that is developing brain-computer interfaces. Its goal is to allow humans to control electronic devices without the lag of conventional input methods, such as voice, keyboards, computer mice, and others.

The Boring Company is yet another of Musk’s companies that aims to revolutionize our way of living. It specializes in building underground tunnels, which Musk claims can be used for high-speed intra-city transit systems. If successful, the company could completely change transportation and move most of the required infrastructure underground.

While Musk has never disclosed how much of any crypto assets he owns, he has revealed that he owns Bitcoin, Ethereum, and his favorite crypto, Dogecoin.

Dogecoin is a meme coin project that started in 2013 as a parody of Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin, it uses the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus algorithm. However, its utility is very limited and can serve exclusively as a medium of transferring value on the internet.

Musk first mentioned Dogecoin in 2019, but got more involved with the cryptocurrency in 2021. Many believe that he was instrumental in pushing the digital token into the mainstream, which sparked a massive bull run that saw the price of DOGE increase from $0.0047 to an all-time high of $0.74 between January and May 2021. He famously introduced DOGE to a broader US audience during his appearance on Saturday Night Live in 2021.



Whenever Musk mentions Dogecoin, its price usually spikes by double digits. It is worth noting that Musk has made strides toward increasing the utility of Dogecoin with his move to allow certain Tesla merchandise to be bought with DOGE. In addition, he has also floated the idea of integrating Dogecoin into Twitter in some capacity as well.

The extent of Musk’s fortune can be downright incomprehensible from a regular person’s perspective. Even though he is down over $170 billion from his ATH wealth, his current net worth figure of $164 billion is still over 2,300,000x larger than the median income of a typical U.S. household – truly staggering.

While Musk holds the unfortunate record of being the first person to lose $200 billion, the record for losing the biggest share of one’s wealth in a single day belongs to Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

If you want to learn more about the net worths of some of the most prominent figures in crypto, give our reports on Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, Bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto, and TRON founder Justin Sun a read.

