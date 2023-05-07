We asked an AI chatbot to write us a news story – here's how it got on – The Northern Echo

AI chatbots have risen in prominence in recent months after software ChatGPT was released to the public last year. We asked it to write a news story – below is how it got on.

ChatGPT is a form of generative which can respond to questions in a human-like manner and understand the context of follow-up queries, much like in human conversations.

Many industries are currently exploring how they can utilise artificial intelligence in their work, and journalism is no different.

Naturally, as a journalist just starting out in their career I find that pretty scary. Have I just entered an industry which could soon be replaced by computers churning out copy at lightning speed?

Following the publication of a Zoopla report this week into changing house prices, something we and fellow news publishers would report on as standard, I wondered whether ChatGPT’s AI could write a story about how prices in the region have changed in recent months and where the cheapest property can be found.

The North East of England is a popular region for those looking to buy a home, thanks to its stunning coastline, beautiful countryside, and vibrant cities. However, many potential buyers may be put off by the high house prices in some areas.

House prices in the North East of England have remained relatively stable over the last six months. According to data from the UK Land Registry, the average house price in the region in October 2022 was £140,158, while in March 2023 it was £140,625, a slight increase of 0.3%. However, there have been some fluctuations in certain areas, with some towns and cities experiencing a slight increase in prices, while others have seen a slight decrease. Despite this, the North East of England remains one of the most affordable regions in the UK to buy a home

To help those on a budget find their dream home, we’ve rounded up the cheapest places to buy a property in the North East.

According to recent data, the cheapest place to buy a home in the North East is the town of Peterlee, County Durham. The average house price in Peterlee is just £84,807, making it one of the most affordable places to live in the UK.

Despite its low prices, Peterlee is a well-connected town, with easy access to the A19 and A1(M) for those who need to commute. It’s also just a short drive away from the beautiful coastline of Seaham and the historic city of Durham.

Another affordable area in the North East is the town of Consett, County Durham. The average house price here is just £103,104, making it an ideal option for first-time buyers or those looking to downsize.

Consett is a former steel town that has undergone significant regeneration in recent years, with new housing developments, shops, and restaurants. The town also has a strong community spirit, with a range of local events and activities taking place throughout the year.

Moving further north, the town of Blyth in Northumberland is also an affordable option, with an average house price of £111,615. Blyth is a coastal town with a rich history, and it’s undergoing significant investment and redevelopment, making it an exciting place to live.

Blyth has excellent transport links, with easy access to the A1 and A19, as well as a train station that provides regular services to Newcastle and beyond. There are also plenty of local amenities, including shops, restaurants, and leisure facilities.

Finally, the town of Ashington in Northumberland is another affordable option, with an average house price of £116,567. Ashington is a former mining town that has undergone significant regeneration in recent years, with new housing developments, shops, and leisure facilities.

Despite its industrial past, Ashington is a friendly and welcoming town with a strong community spirit. It’s also well-connected, with easy access to the A1 and A19 for those who need to commute.

Overall, the North East of England offers a range of affordable options for those looking to buy a home. Whether you’re looking for a coastal town or a former industrial area undergoing regeneration, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant and exciting region.

The impressive thing about ChatGPT is how it knows what you’re asking you for and provides a literate answer within seconds.

I did spot a couple of factual inaccuracies, however. Despite what ChatGPT wrote, Blyth has no train station or regular services to Newcastle – at least not until Summer next year.

It also didn’t provide a source for the data it found which marked Peterlee as the cheapest place in the region to buy a home, although the list it created does seem quite believable.

The big question is whether we can trust AI to do our jobs for us.

Last week Italy temporarily blocked ChatGPT in the wake of a data breach and last month the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ), which represents the UK’s major exam boards, has published guidance for teachers and assessors on “protecting the integrity of qualifications” in the context of AI use.

