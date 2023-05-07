Under-Display Face ID Reportedly to Debut on 'iPhone 17 Pro' – MacRumors

The “iPhone 17 Pro” will be the first ‌iPhone‌ to feature under-panel Face ID technology, according to display analyst Ross Young.



In an updated roadmap shared on Twitter earlier today, Young claimed that the under-display ‌Face ID‌ technology will still be accompanied by a circular cutout for the front-facing camera. This implementation is expected to persist until 2027’s “Pro” ‌iPhone‌ models, which will also move the camera under the display for a true “all screen” appearance.

The forecast differs from Young’s initial roadmap shared in May 2022. Previously, he expected 2024’s iPhone 16 Pro models to be the first to feature under-panel ‌Face ID‌ technology. Last month, Young said that this one-year delay was due to “sensor issues.” The change means that the two display cutouts that currently compose the Dynamic Island will apparently persist unchanged through three successive “Pro” ‌iPhone‌ generations.

Young also said that the standard ‌iPhone‌ 17 models will adopt ProMotion, a feature that is currently exclusive to Apple’s high-end devices.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on March 27 released iOS 16.4, delivering 21 new emoji characters, support for Safari web push notifications, the return of the page-turning animation in the Books app, updates for the Podcasts app, and more.

Apple’s new AR/VR headset is expected to be unveiled, along with iOS 17, macOS 14, and more.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.

Apple’s AR/VR headset is coming soon with eye- and gesture-tracking, dual 4K displays, M-series chips, and more. Here’s what we know so far.

Next-generation version of iOS, set to be previewed at WWDC 2023 in June with a public release in September.

3 days ago by Hartley Charlton

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Hartley Charlton

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source