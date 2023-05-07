Hands Up, This Is a (Virtual) Robbery!Read more
At the center of the NFT boom earlier this year was OpenSea, the NFT marketplace that has been the go-to shop for buying and selling NFTs. The company announced a $300 million Series C round in January, notching a $13.3 billion valuation. But since then, trading volumes have dropped more than 90% amid a bear market that has also seen a significant drop in crypto trading after high-profile bankruptcies that include Celsius, FTX and BlockFi.
I caught up with OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer last week to reflect on the past year and hear what’s in the works at OpenSea. Here’s a portion of that conversation, and you can find more of it on The Information soon. It has been edited for brevity and clarity.
Home Latest News OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer on the Future of NFTs and Surviving the...
OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer on the Future of NFTs and Surviving the … – The Information
Hands Up, This Is a (Virtual) Robbery!Read more