OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer on the Future of NFTs and Surviving the … – The Information

At the center of the NFT boom earlier this year was OpenSea, the NFT marketplace that has been the go-to shop for buying and selling NFTs. The company announced a $300 million Series C round in January, notching a $13.3 billion valuation. But since then, trading volumes have dropped more than 90% amid a bear market that has also seen a significant drop in crypto trading after high-profile bankruptcies that include Celsius, FTX and BlockFi.

I caught up with OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer last week to reflect on the past year and hear what’s in the works at OpenSea. Here’s a portion of that conversation, and you can find more of it on The Information soon. It has been edited for brevity and clarity.

