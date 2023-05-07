Home Latest News OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer on the Future of NFTs and Surviving the...

OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer on the Future of NFTs and Surviving the … – The Information

By
Brandon Martin
-

Hands Up, This Is a (Virtual) Robbery!Read more
At the center of the NFT boom earlier this year was OpenSea, the NFT marketplace that has been the go-to shop for buying and selling NFTs. The company announced a $300 million Series C round in January, notching a $13.3 billion valuation. But since then, trading volumes have dropped more than 90% amid a bear market that has also seen a significant drop in crypto trading after high-profile bankruptcies that include Celsius, FTX and BlockFi.
I caught up with OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer last week to reflect on the past year and hear what’s in the works at OpenSea. Here’s a portion of that conversation, and you can find more of it on The Information soon. It has been edited for brevity and clarity.

source

Previous article'Weird' Al on Roku: Why it's time to try the free streaming services – USA TODAY
Brandon Martin
https://www.inferse.com
An Open Source activist, who pursues his passion for tech blogging. In early years of his life, he worked as market analyst for a number of companies. Martin has been writing reviews and articles for a local magazine for last five years.