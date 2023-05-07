8 Disney+ Releases To Look Forward To In 2023 – Forbes

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 04: General view of a billboard near Hollywood & Vine promoting the upcoming … [+] season of the Disney+ Marvel Studios flagship show ‘Loki’ on June 04, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

When it comes to streaming, Disney has a big foot in the game with Disney+. The streaming service is known for its Star Wars and Marvel series, like The Book of Boba Fett and WandaVision, respectively. In 2023, fans of Disney-owned entities have even more to look forward to.

This year, the streaming service is set to debut plenty of new content, from live-action takes on the classic Disney animated movie Peter Pan, to series involving beloved Marvel characters. If you’re already starting your must-watch list for Disney+, you’re going to want to keep reading to find out the top eight Disney+ releases to watch for this year.

With the first two episodes dropping on January 4, the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is off to a thrilling start. The series picks up with the beloved characters navigating the planets that have succumbed to the Empire after the demise of the Republic. Throughout the season, the group of Clone Troopers will embark on missions that will have them crossing paths with friends, new and old, and take them to new places.

Star Wars fans around the world could not get enough of The Mandalorian and his adorable sidekick, Grogu, affectionately known as baby Yoda, during the first two seasons of the popular series. Season three of The Mandalorian kicks off March 1, with the stakes at an all-time high. While not much is known about the overarching story the third season will tell, teaser trailers have shown Bo-Katan Kryze on the throne of Mandalore, and the return of characters like Greef Karga and Peli Motto.

One of the most anticipated shows of the Marvel universe in 2023 is Secret Invasion. The series will see Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn reprise their roles as Nick Fury and the Skrull Talos, respectively. The series will highlight a faction of Skrulls, first seen in Captain Marvel, who have been on Earth for years.

Debuting this summer, season two of Loki will delight Marvel fans. The series will star Tom Hiddleston as Loki. Not much is known about what direction the second season will go just yet, but look for more news to come from Disney soon about this series.

Another summer debut will be Marvel Studios Echo, which is the origin story of Maya Lopez, a.k.a. Echo. According to the Disney+ synapsis of the show, the main character will need to face her past and reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace what family and community mean.

Iron Heart will revisit Riri Williams, a character who made their debut in Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The series will follow Williams, who is known for making the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

Marvel’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos will follow the events of WandaVision, where Agatha Harkness was revealed in the Marvel universe. Disney has been tight-lipped about the direction of the show, though fans are still eager to tune in when the series debuts in winter 2023.

Back for its second season on Disney+ is The Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, from National Geographic. The series follows animal keepers and care experts to show off how Disney takes care of all of its animals from large elephants to tiny fish. The show takes viewers behind the scenes at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and EPCOT and is narrated by Josh Gad.

