Live coverage: SpaceX launches rideshare mission with 51 small payloads – Spaceflight Now – Spaceflight Now

Live coverage of the countdown and launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California with 51 CubeSats, microsatellites, hosted payloads, and orbital transfer vehicles on the Transporter 7 rideshare mission. Text updates will appear automatically below; there is no need to reload the page. Follow us on Twitter.





An atmospheric test model of Sierra Nevada’s Dream Chaser spacecraft, a cargo carrier for the International Space Station that will take off on top of an Atlas 5 rocket and land on a runway, is undergoing braking and steering checks in California ahead of a flight test later this year, the company said Monday.

SpaceX’s first Falcon Heavy rocket was loaded with propellants Saturday at Kennedy Space Center’s launch pad 39A, as engineers make progress preparing for a hold-down engine firing, and eventually liftoff of the huge commercial launcher.

A European environmental satellite launched Tuesday from Russia’s Plesetsk Cosmodrome to begin a mission of at least seven years measuring the height, color and temperature of the world’s oceans. The Sentinel 3A spacecraft lifted off aboard a Rockot booster at 1757 GMT (12:57 p.m. EST).

