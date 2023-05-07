Baker Donelson adds attorneys, new president for AT&T Louisiana – NOLA.com

David Aubrey

Alexander Kuzin

Laura Walker Plunkett

Erin E. Kriksciun

Charline K. Gipson

David Aubrey

Alexander Kuzin

Laura Walker Plunkett

Erin E. Kriksciun

Charline K. Gipson

David Aubrey has been promoted to president of AT&T Louisiana.

Aubrey has been with AT&T since 2014, serving as vice president of legislative affairs for the past two years.

Aubrey serves on the Louisiana Board of Regents, the Board of Directors for LABI, the Louisiana Committee of 100, the Grambling University Foundation, Friends of LPB and the Louisiana Leadership Institute.

—

Alexander Kuzin has been named chef de cuisine for The Windsor Court.

Kuzin will oversee The Grill Room, The Polo Club, Le Salon and Café Anglais. He has introduced a new dinner menu at The Grill Room.

Kuzin worked as chef de cuisine at Loews Miami Beach and chef de cuisine at Nobu EDEN Roc Miami Beach.

He earned an associate degree in culinary arts from Le Cordon Blue Culinary College and a bachelor’s in culinary management at the International Culinary Schools at the Art Institute in Fort Lauderdale.

—

Baker Donelson has added three attorneys to its New Orleans office.

Laura Walker Plunkett is a shareholder in the Tax Group. She concentrates her practice on tax-exempt organizations and charitable giving, estate and business succession planning, administration of trusts and estates and fiduciary litigation.

She earned a law degree from Emory University and a master of laws from New York University School of Law.

Erin E. Kriksciun is a shareholder in the Financial Services Litigation and Compliance Group. She is an estate planning and administration specialist, counseling owners of closely held businesses, high-net-worth individuals and family groups in their estate, tax and business succession planning.

She earned a law degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and master of laws in taxation from New York University School of Law.

Charline K. Gipson has joined as of counsel in the Corporate Group. She concentrates her practice in general corporate matters, mergers and acquisitions and commercial transactions for publicly traded and privately held corporations.

She earned a bachelor’s in communications and a law degree from Cornell University. Gipson served as a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle.

Renee Collini has been named the first director of the Gulf Center for Equitable Climate Resilience at The Water Institute.

Collini is a former coastal climate resilience specialist with Mississippi State University and Sea Grant.

She earned a bachelor’s in biology from the University of Texas at Dallas, a master’s in marine sciences from the University of South Alabama and a doctorate in human sciences from Mississippi State University.

News Tips:

newstips@theadvocate.com

Other questions:

subscriberservices@theadvocate.com

Need help?

source