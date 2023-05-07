Elon Musk's bizarre riddle for his companies' job interviews – Marca English

Editions:

Biography reveals various details

Elon Musk‘s authorized biography, written by Ashlee Vance, has revealed certain details regarding the job interviews that potential SpaceX employees would have to go through.

Curiously, one of the questions asked was reportedly the following riddle: “You’re standing on the surface of the Earth. You walk one mile south, one mile west, and one mile north and you end up exactly where you started. Where are you?”

Elon Musk would throw that riddle to candidates applying for a position at SpaceX, one which he founded in 2002.

Most of them are engineers and got it right, with the correct answer being ‘the North Pole’.

However, Elon Musk didn’t end the riddle there, he gave it more twists and turns.

Vance tells in the book that the entrepreneur asked a second question directly related to the riddle: “Where else would you be?” In this case, the correct answer is ‘South Pole’.

