NFT Daily Digest 2/13/23 – NFT Culture

The DigiDaigaku Dragons Super Bowl ad cost $6.5M by Limit Break team

QR code directed to Gabe Leydon’s Twitter page with a request to like and RT

Market dumped immediately after the ad, falling from 12 ETH to 8 ETH

Gabe Leydon picked up ~200k Twitter followers over the weekend

Jack Butcher’s Checks have been the hottest NFT project

Price of Checks – VV Edition fell 37% to 1 ETH

The new collection, Checks – VV Originals, is at 0.86 ETH

Over 5,000 Checks have been burned, current Edition supply at ~10k

Kevin Abosch closes his OE early, jumps 450% from 0.03 ETH to 0.14 ETH

Ness Graphics opens a new burn phase for B4NKRUP7CY

Killa Bears announce Killa Burn for Valentine’s Day

NFT market trading volume fell to 15k $27,969.15, lowest in 2 months but not surprising given all the attention on the super bowl.

Bitcoin Punks reached 2 ETH+ enabled by Emblem Vault

Justin Aversano launched a new photo NFT collection “Colin in the Car”

Life in the West from Roope Rainisto in the Braindrops collection surged 150% to 6.3 ETH

A KID called BEAST reached a 1.7 ETH floor before retracing to 1.2 ETH

Jeremy Booth debuts new collab with Wrangler in “refresh your metadata” moment

A CryptoPunk is going to the Pompidou, Punk #110 to be sent by Yuga Labs to the museum’s permanent collection

