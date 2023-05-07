Science Mission Directorate PI Launchpad Workshop | Science … – Science@NASA

Notice of Intent (NOI): NNH23ZDA008L

Released: February 09, 2023

Applications Due: April 14, 2023 11:59 Eastern Time

Are you thinking about developing your first flight mission proposal in the next few years but have no idea where to start? If you are a researcher in any NASA Science Mission Directorate (SMD) discipline who wants to take your career to the next level but have not yet held a leadership position on mission proposals or large science teams, this is the workshop for you. To determine if your discipline is supported by SMD, check out:



Would you like to apply to join us July 24-27, 2023, for the third Principal Investigator (PI) Launchpad: a workshop that will teach you the skills to get your mission idea off the ground? This workshop will be held at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, over 4 days, with additional pre-recorded content. Applications are due as a NASA Solicitation and Proposal Integrated Review and Evaluation System (NSPIRES) NOI by April 14, 2023. A pre-application information session will be held on Friday February 24th, 2023. Targeted notification date for applicants on the status of their application is Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

The University of Michigan, in collaboration with the University of Arizona, Ames Research Center, Goddard Space Flight Center, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the Science Mission Directorate (SMD)at NASA Headquarters, Washington, DC and the Heising-Simons Foundation, will host the PI Launchpad to guide participants through ways to turn their science question into a mission concept. Participants will go step-by-step through the process of developing a science case, defining requirements, building a team, securing partnerships, and obtaining support from the home institution. Participants also will have time for networking and personal reflection as they mature their mission concepts.

We strive to make the workshop as inclusive and accessible as possible from the beginning of the planning process. The workshop will be hosted by the University of Michigan. The University of Michigan provides an overview of their accessibility resources. The workshop will provide ground transportation and additional resources as needed to ensure all participants have equal access to the workshop. Any questions about accessibility may be directed to Dr. Michael Liemohn.

In addition, applicants are encouraged to submit accessibility requests anytime until the April 14 application deadline by emailing our Accessibility POCs, Dr. Michael Liemohn and Marti Moon, with a description of any accommodations needed to fully participate in the workshop. Early submission of your accommodation needs will allow us to incorporate any additional accommodations early in our planning stages. Once selections are made, we will make a formal request for any additional accommodations from all accepted/confirmed participants to ensure that their needs are fully met.





For your application to be considered, please answer ALL five questions listed below. Submissions which do not address the five questions below will be rejected without review. Do not submit additional documents in place of or in addition to your answers to the questions as they will not be reviewed. Applicants may only submit one application reflecting the science investigation they intend to work on during the workshop.

Answer lengths: Each answer can be up to 500 words. Shorter answers are welcome as long as all aspects of the question are answered, but submissions with answers that exceed 500 words for any question may be rejected. Shorter answers for one question do not allow for a longer answer for another question.

All science investigations proposed MUST demonstrate direct relevance to NASA Science Mission Directorate’s (SMD) science objectives (more information on these objectives). All proposals must be for a full science investigation. Submissions that address other aspects of NASA’s mission (e.g., the human health effects of the space environment) will not be considered. Technology development or demonstration concepts are not solicited for this workshop.

If you have additional questions about the application or the workshop, please consult or contact: hq-smd-piworkshop@mail.nasa.gov. The Questions and Answers document available under the ‘Other Documents’ heading on the NSPIRES page for this opportunity may also be helpful.

Please provide responses, in PDF form via an NSPIRES NOI to the following five questions:























This workshop is not specific to any particular Announcement of Opportunity or division of SMD.

Participation in this workshop is not required to submit a NASA proposal of any type and will not be used in the evaluation of future proposals. NASA intends to continue offering similar workshops in the future.

We are interested in broadening the pool of potential NASA space mission PI’s. People with potentially intersecting marginalized identities are strongly encouraged to apply.

Selected participants will be contacted no later than May 30, 2023, with registration and additional information. There is no cost to attend the workshop and travel and lodging costs are paid for participants. We anticipate selecting between 35-40 participants. For those not selected, we are planning to hold additional Launchpads in the future and will make materials from the workshop publicly available.

Non-U.S. citizens currently working at a U.S. institution are eligible to participate. Non-U.S. citizens working outside of a U.S. institution are not eligible. U.S. citizens working temporarily outside the U.S. (say on a Post-doctoral Fellowship) are also eligible to apply. NASA civil servants are also encouraged to apply, although Civil Servants will not be eligible for funding to participate through the University of Michigan but will have their travel and lodging paid for by their Agency.

All responses are subject to the restrictions placed on NASA by SEC. 526 of the “Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022” that prohibit bilateral relationships with China. View full details of the NASA restriction. The Science Mission Directorate also maintains a Frequently Asked Questions list on this restriction.

To complete the NOI, write the answers to the application questions using your favorite text editor (e.g., Microsoft Word, Google Docs, Apple Pages, Emacs) and then convert the file into a PDF (Portable Document Format) file that is NSPIRES compliant.

All requested information should be included in the attached PDF document. Information that is entered into “NOI Details” is optional, and not included in the attached PDF document. Any NSPIRES warnings about incomplete NOI elements can be ignored. Detailed step-by-step instructions are provided below.

If selected, it is expected that the Launchpad participants will fully engage with other participant’s ideas to help strengthen science cases, work on storytelling/pitch development, and expand requirements. Because of the collaborative nature of the workshop, do not describe a science investigation in your application that you are not prepared to discuss during the workshop. Participants in the Launchpad will sign a code of conduct which includes a pledge to respect the ideas of all participants and foster a scientifically honest workshop. But it is up to each applicant to determine what they feel comfortable sharing.

This workshop will be heavily focused on the process of early mission development, including the steps to develop a science case, finding, and contacting potential partners, building a science team, and how to develop your pitch and tell a story. While some aspects of team leadership will be discussed, this is not a leadership development program and we do not provide instruction on leadership skills.



All applications to the PI Launchpad must be submitted in an electronic format via the NASA Solicitation and Proposal Integrated Review and Evaluation System (NSPIRES). The application itself will be a PDF-formatted document that is uploaded to the NSPIRES system as the text of a Notice of Intent to Propose (NOI).

You must be registered with NSPIRES to submit a NOI response. See registration instructions at http://nspires.nasaprs.com/ (select “Create an account”). Neither institution registration nor an institution affiliation is required to respond to this NOI.

NASA also requests and collects a limited set of demographic data from all registered NSPIRES users for the purpose of future analysis of the demographic differences associated with NASA’s award and review processes. Demographic items requested include gender, race, ethnicity, and disability status. Submission of these demographic data are voluntary, confidential, and not a precondition for using NSPIRES or submitting an application. If you do not wish to provide demographic responses, please choose the buttons labeled “I Prefer Not to Answer”.

When you have an NSPIRES account, go to the NSPIRES page for “PI Launchpad Workshop 2023” (NNH23ZDA008L)

Please note: You may delete and replace form fields and uploaded documents any time before the submission deadline, however once your application is submitted, it cannot be deleted. Unsubmitted applications will not be considered.



The organizing committee will hold a pre-application information session on February 24, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time via WebEx to provide an overview of the application and evaluation process for the PI Launchpad. There will be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions about the workshop and application process. Attendance at the pre-application information session is NOT required to apply to the PI Launchpad. Access information for this WebEx meeting is available under the ‘Other Documents’ heading on the NSPIRES page for this opportunity.



Answers to the application questions will be evaluated by at least two reviewers using the list of criteria at the end of this document. This list includes three binary criteria and 10 scored criteria. The first three criteria on the rubric (addressing answers to Question 1) are binary; a mission idea which does not pass all three will be rejected. The 10 scored criteria are then rated either High, Medium, or Low.

The evaluation process is designed to assess both the relevancy of your science question to the focus of the workshop and your potential as a future mission leader.

Evaluation will be based on the following factors:











