Google Chrome Patches Multiple Security Bugs. How to Check if Your Browser Is Updated – CNET

Brandon Martin
Google says one bug is being actively exploited.
Google Chrome’s latest patch addresses a handful of bugs.
Google said Tuesday that it patched multiple security bugs in Chrome, adding that one bug is being actively exploited. Because of this threat, Chrome users should update their browser as soon as possible. 
The bug is one of 11, though, that this latest update addresses.
Chrome’s update should automatically apply to your browser if you relaunch it regularly. If you’re unsure whether you have the update, here’s how to check.
1. Open Chrome.
2. Click the three dots in the the top-right corner of the browser.
3. Click Settings.
4. Click About Chrome on the left side of the page.
On the next page, Chrome will tell you if your browser is up to date. If not, you should see a button to Relaunch Chrome. Click this button. Chrome will close and restart, and your browser will be updated.
Brandon Martin
