Our editorial transparency tool uses blockchain technology to permanently log all changes made to official releases after publication. However, this post is not an official release and therefore not tracked. Visit our learn more for more information.

Going forward more of our content will be permanently logged via blockchain technology—enabling us to provide greater transparency with authoritative verification on all changes made to official releases.

Showing the success of how V Teamer Sieesha Heyward leveraged Talent GPS to land her dream job.

Full Transparency

Our editorial transparency tool uses blockchain technology to permanently log all changes made to official releases after publication. However, this post is not an official release and therefore not tracked. Visit our learn more for more information.

In today’s edition of Up To Speed live, hosts Raquel Wilson and Jen Marin filled us in on a number of upcoming opportunities for V Teamers to enrich their careers and connect with colleagues.

April is Diversity Month, and this evening from 5-7 p.m. ET, our UNITED Employee Resource Group will host an event focused on diversity and the impact of volunteering.

You’ll get a chance to hear from a Verizon leadership panel that includes Sam Hammock, Kyle Malady and Sowmyanarayan Sampath.

Our Citizen Verizon Volunteers team has a goal of completing 60,000 volunteer hours in April. As of Friday, we have 16,800 hours completed by over 6,000 V Team volunteers.

We’re a third of the way to our goal, and every V Teamer can pitch in to keep the momentum going.

Planning to volunteer? Be sure to tag @InsideVerizon in your social media posts.

On April 19th, we’re kicking off our Invitational Team Steps Challenge for U.S.-based employees. Teams of five are invited to compete in a five-week challenge to see who can get the highest number of steps. Each week, the teams with the most steps will be matched to go head-to-head. At the end of it all, the top three teams will take home some Verizon swag!

If you’re based in the U.S., gather your V Team friends and register for this healthy five-week competition.

You’ve likely heard about Talent GPS, our platform that’s empowering V Teamers to take their careers to the next level.

Christina Schelling first introduced Talent GPSon Up to Speed and since then, a number of V Teamers have taken advantage of this powerful tool.

Julissa McClean, a corporate communications manager, recently caught up with V Teamer Sieesha Heyward, an analyst in the HR Service Center, who learned about Talent GPS at a BOLD ERG event and then leveraged it to get her dream job.

The BOLD session made Sieesha aware of how Talent GPS can “enhance and help in regards to building your portfolio, getting you to understand the functions of the position that you’re looking for” and even apply for an open position — which Sieesha took full advantage of.

The Talent GPS site’s headline reads, “Your Career Journey.” Sieesha echoed that sentiment, saying, “that’s exactly what it is. It’s a journey within Verizon to where you want to take your career.”

In Sieesha’s case, she wanted to go into Human Resources, and she was able to filter roles until she landed on the HR Service Center, where she currently works.

Looking to follow in Sieesha’s footsteps? Talent GPS is one of the many ways Verizon is helping you achieve your highest potential and reach your goals.

Check out the extended version of Sieesha’s conversation with Julissa to learn more about her journey and explore Talent GPS on your own to see what’s possible.

Recently, our Environment Health and Safety team joined forces with our Wireline field supervisors for a “Day of Safety” at our work center in Lincoln Park, NJ. A Day of Safety is an opportunity to equip field operations supervisors with the latest safety practices, which they can then pass along to other V Teamers within their organization.

Five Days of Safety have already taken place this year in various regions, as well as four Safety Rodeos, where technicians get the opportunity to show off their skills and safe working practices.

This is a great reminder to prioritize working safely and following the protocols that keep you and your coworkers safe. And as always, if you “see something, say something” when it comes to any unsafe acts or conditions.

April is also Distracted Driving Awareness month.

Raquel showed us a photo of a car that crashed into a work zone as a result of someone texting and driving. Fortunately, all V Teamers on the scene were kept safe thanks to the due diligence of the technicians, who had the proper setup and stayed alert and aware of the hazards.

Raquel closed out the episode with a teaser of her sit-down conversation with Verizon Business CEO Kyle Malady. Tune in to tomorrow’s episode of Up To Speed to hear the full conversation.

If you have any questions, email them to live@verizon.com.

Click here for a transcript of the webcast.

Tell us what you think of Up To Speed.

V Team, go to VZWeb to join the conversation

Raquel Wilson is a former adfellow and now on her way to becoming a communications pro. You can always rely on her to have a good book recommendation and a latte she probably paid way too much for.

We shared all things SPAM and how Verizon is continually working to help keep customers safe from it. In fact, we’ve already helped to detect and block 35 Billion unwanted calls and counting.

Verizon producer Jessica Bonardi introduced a compilation of videos featuring Verizon employees. These videos focus on both the personal and professional development of V Teamers.

source