Cardano Price (ADA), Market Cap, Price Today & Chart History – Blockworks

Live Cardano price updates and the latest Cardano news.

price

sponsored by

$0.366

$0

( 0 %)

24h low

$0.37

24h high

$0.38

The live Cardano price today is $0.37 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.09K USD. The table above accurately updates our ADA price in real time. The price of ADA is down -0.57% since last hour, down -4.25% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $0.00 USD. ADA has a circulating supply of 35.05B coins and a max supply of 45.00B ADA .

Market Cap

$ 12.83B

-4.25 %

Market Cap Rank

# 7

24H Volume

$ 147.88M

Circulating Supply

35,000,000,000

Newsletter

Blockworks Daily

Get the daily newsletter that helps thousands of investors understand the markets.

recent research

The current market cap of Cardano is $12.83B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

Currently, 147.88M of ADA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, 147.88M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.25 %.

The price of 1 Cardano currently costs $0.37.

The current circulating supply of Cardano is 35.05B. This is the total amount of ADA that is available.

Cardano ( ADA ) currently ranks 7 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

newsletter

Blockworks Daily Newsletter

Get the daily newsletter that helps thousands of investors understand the markets.

blockworks research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

source