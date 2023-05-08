Verizon waives calling charges to Ukraine | About Verizon – Verizon

No Updates

Wireless consumer and business customers as well as residential landline customers can call to Ukraine for free

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – In response to developments in Ukraine, Verizon will waive charges for calls from its postpaid consumer and business wireless customers and residential landline customers to and from Ukraine, from February 25 through March 10. The company is also waiving voice and text roaming charges for customers in Ukraine.

"During these challenging times, customers need to stay connected with loved ones in Ukraine," said Manon Brouillette, executive vice president and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. "Waiving long distance charges for customers calling Ukraine will help them focus on what matters: communicating with family and loved ones.”

Beginning today, Friday (Feb. 25), all calls made from Verizon residential landline, and consumer or business wireless phones to Ukraine will be rated at $0.00 per minute. It also includes calls made within Ukraine. Additionally, customers with international coverage plans can call Ukraine without using any minutes from their time-allotment blocks.

Verizon wireless customers can help with relief to those affected in Ukraine through the International Rescue Committee, which offers food, medical care and emergency supplies to refugee families in Ukraine. The IRC is also on the ground in Poland and preparing to support displaced families. Customers can donate $25 by texting UKRAINE to 25383. Please note, the donations will be applied to your wireless bill.

