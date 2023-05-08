Microsoft game developers at ZeniMax, id, Bethesda successfully … – Axios

The Elder Scrolls Online. Screenshot: ZeniMax Online Studios

Hundreds of game developers at Microsoft-owned ZeniMax Studios have voted to unionize, according to a tally released today.

Why it matters: It's an empowering victory for workers at the lowest rungs of the games industry.

What they're saying: “We’re thrilled to kick off 2023 in a workplace that’s stronger and more equitable than it was last year," game tester Skylar Hinnant said in an emailed statement.

The big picture: Since late 2021, a growing wave of workers in the game industry have been trying to form unions.

Between the lines: The union's path to success was smoothed by Microsoft's desire to win regulatory and public favor for its proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

