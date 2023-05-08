Apple seeds first iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 betas – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

Apple has begun seeding its first iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 betas to developers. The new releases bring several big changes including push notifications for web apps, an updated Apple Podcasts app, new Apple HomeKit architecture and more.

Web apps will now support push notifications which are configurable as soon as you add a page to your home screen via the Web Push API. Up until now you could only add web apps via the native Safari browser but starting with iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, you’ll be able to add web apps from third-party browsers complete with notification support.



Sample web app notification

Apple’s Podcasts app gets a new Channels tab in the library for all your subscriptions. The CarPlay app brings a new browse section that helps you resume podcasts on the go. Apple Podcasts also gains an Up Next queue which displays unfinished episodes.

HomeKit in iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 gets a new system architecture which makes HomeKit accessories more reliable and improves their communication with Apple devices. The Home app now supports both automatic and manual software updates for Matter accessories.

Apple is also adding a total of 31 new emojis in iOS 16.4/iPadOS 16.4. Another neat addition is the option to turn on developer betas directly from the software update menu without installing a developer profile from the Developer Center.

