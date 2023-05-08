7 best movies to stream on Netflix, HBO Max and Hulu before they … – Tom's Guide

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
Last chance! Watch these movies before they leave streaming
Streaming giveth and it taketh away. Every month, new movies arrive on the best streaming services and other titles leave. Since the new month just began, there are fantastic movies about to leave Netflix, HBO Max and Hulu.
These titles may return eventually, or get picked up by another streamer, but you never know. These departures might not make you want to cancel Netflix or cancel HBO Max, their absence will surely be frustrating to some. Then, again, there’s always so much new on Netflix that a new shiny thing might catch your attention.
While you still can, put your subscription to work and watch (or rewatch) these seven departing movies, including a period war epic, a romantic musical and a prison drama.Sometimes, dating someone can feel as if you’re dating their past, as we’re all a little defined by the emotional baggage collected over the years. Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs The World (an adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novels) takes this to the illogical extreme of forcing the titular Mr. Pilgrim (Michael Cera) to defeat 7 of his prospective girlfriend Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead)’ exes … in video-game style combat.
A gloriously absurd movie, with a stacked cast featuring everyone from the future Captain America and Ms. Marvel (Chris Evans and Brie Larson) to some of the best actors from your favorite shows (Aubrey Plaza and Kieran Culkin), Scott Pilgrim is ultimately rewatchable. Just make sure you realize that Scott’s not really a great guy — but someone who’s only now ready to possibly learn from his own mistakes. – Henry T. Casey
Watch on Netflix (opens in new tab) before it leaves on April 30thA Dad Movie if there ever was one, Master and Commander: Far Side of the World draws from the Patrick O’Brian’s novels about the naval adventures of Captain Jack Aubrey of HMS Surprise. Crowe stars as the good captain, who leads the crew in chasing after a French privateer. Alongside him is the ship’s surgeon, Stephen Maturin (Paul Bettany), who wishes for nothing more than to study the wildlife on the Galápagos Islands. When an accident occurs on board, Aubrey is forced to put aside his quest to pursue the Acheron. Yet, a stroke of luck brings back the possibility of glory. – Kelly Woo
Watch on HBO Max (opens in new tab) before it leaves on April 30thSandra Bullock is a master at marrying comedy, romance and action, and the best example of her genius is Miss Congeniality. As FBI Special Agent Gracie Hart, she’s a tough cookie who wears shapeless suits. But when an agent needs to go undercover at the Miss United States beauty pageant, she needs a makeover, fast. Enter pageant coach Victor Melling (Michael Caine), who has his work cut out for him. Properly coiffed and gowned, Gracie has to smile, strut and play harp, all while looking for a domestic terrorist who has threatened to blow up the event. – KW
Watch on HBO Max (opens in new tab) before it leaves on April 30thNear the top of the pantheon of Dad Movies rests this harrowing incarceration drama based on a Stephen King novella, a film often cited for making grown men weep. Banker Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) arrives at Shawshank State Penitentiary after he is sentenced to life for murdering his wife and her lover, though he claims to be innocent. There, he befriends Ellis “Red” Redding (Morgan Freeman), a contraband smuggler. Over the next two decades, Andy is assaulted, mentors other prisoners and becomes embroiled in a money laundering scheme by warden Samuel Norton (Bob Gunton). Through his travails, Andy dreams of living in a peaceful beach town in Mexico. Hope is the only thing he has left. – KW
Watch on HBO Max (opens in new tab) before it leaves on April 30thThe Last Duel suffered from a misguided publicity campaign. The trailer focused on bad wigs, instead of conveying it as the thought-provoking examination of misogyny that it is. The title is quite literal, as an allegation of rape leads to the last sanctioned duel in France. Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) grows bitter as his marriage to Marguerite (Jodie Comer) becomes strained and his former friend Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) gains more favor with their lord, Count Pierre d’Alencon (Ben Affleck). When Marguerite accuses Jacques of rape, Jean challenges him to a duel. While the movie is told from three perspectives, the truth never wavers. – KW
Editor’s note: The Last Duel is also leaving HBO Max at the same date.
Watch on Hulu (opens in new tab) or HBO Max (opens in new tab) before it leaves on April 13thAn elegant, meditative portrait of a master at his craft, this documentary follows the revered sushi chef Jiro Ono, the owner of Sukiyabashi Jiro. The restaurant, which previously held three Michelin stars, has just 10 seats and is located in a Tokyo subway station. Jiro is perfectionist whose passion for cooking is hard to match — as his son Yoshikazu knows only too well. Primed to succeed his father, he struggles with living up an intimidating legacy. – KW
Watch on Hulu (opens in new tab) before it leaves on April 30thThe boy and girl don’t get together in this wistful, charming drama, yet it’s as powerful of a love story as you can get. While busking in the streets of Dubling, a struggling musician (Glen Hansard) meets a young woman (Marketa Irglova) selling flowers. When she reveals that she plays piano, they play one of his songs together at a nearby music store. It turns out that he’s nursing a broken heart, while she has a child and a long-distance husband. Still, they bond over their passion for making music. After recruiting a few other band members, they spend all night recording a demo for him to take to London. – KW
Watch on Hulu (opens in new tab) before it leaves on April 30th
Leaving 4/1/23
Turbo FAST: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 4/3/23
What Lies Below
Leaving 4/7/23
Hush
Leaving 4/9/23
New Girl: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 4/11/23
Married at First Sight: Season 10
Leaving 4/12/23
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
Leaving 4/18/23
Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 4/20/23
The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 4/23/23
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
Leaving 4/24/23
Bill Nye: Science Guy
Leaving 4/25/23
The IT Crowd: Series 1-5
Leaving 4/27/23
Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 4/28/23
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 4/30/23
Den of Thieves
Empire State
Leap Year
Road to Perdition
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
April 2
Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell, 2013
April 4
We’re The Millers, 2013 (HBO)
April 5
The Inside Story, 1948
Reminiscence, 2021 (HBO)
April 11
Adult Swim Yule Log (aka The Fireplace)
April 12
About Face: Supermodels Then and Now, 2012 (HBO)
April 13
The Last Duel, 2021
Game Theory With Bomani Jones, Season 1
April 18
The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017
April 24
Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!, 2022
April 27
Malignant, 2021 (HBO)
April 30
47 Ronin, 2013 (HBO)
3 Godfathers, 1948
Accepted, 2006 (HBO)
The Adventures of Robin Hood, 1938
A Private War, 2018 (HBO)
An American in Paris, 1951
The American President, 1995
Any Given Sunday, 1999
Australia, 2008 (HBO)
Before I Fall, 2017 (HBO)
Ben-Hur, 1959
Black Legion, 1937
Blade, 1998
Blood Diamond, 2006
Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)
The Bodyguard, 1992
Boogie Nights, 1997
The Book of Eli, 2010
The Bourne Identity, 2002 (HBO)
The Bourne Supremacy, 2004 (HBO)
Bringing up Baby, 1938
Brothers By Blood, 2020 (HBO)
Cabaret, 1972
Caddyshack, 1980
Captain Phillips, 2013 (HBO)
Carefree, 1938
Car on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958
The Champ, 1979
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1968 (HBO)
A Christmas Story, 1983
Citizen Kane, 1941
College, 2008 (HBO)
Colors, 1988 (HBO)
Confessions of a Nazi Spy, 1939
Crazy, Stupid, Love., 2011
Creed, 2015
Creed II, 2018
A Damsel in Distress, 1937
Deep Blue Sea, 1999
Demolition Man, 1993
Designing Woman, 1957
Devil’s Due, 2014 (HBO)
Disturbing Behavior, 1998 (HBO)
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002
Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003
Enter The Dragon, 1973
Escape Plan 2: Hades, 2018 (HBO)
The Expendables 2, 2012
The Expendables 3, 2014
The Expendables, 2010
Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
Fashions of 1934, 1934
Final Destination, 2002
Frailty, 2001 (HBO)
The French Lieutenant’s Woman, 1981 (HBO)
Friday, 1995
Frida, 2002 (HBO)
The Fugitive, 1993
Generation Por Que?, 2021 (HBO)
Geronimo: An American Legend, 1993
Graffiti Bridge, 1990 (HBO)
The Great Gatsby, 2013
Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007
The Hangover Part II, 2011
The Hangover Part III, 2013
Happy Feet, 2006
Happy Feet Two, 2011
He’s Just Not That Into You, 2009
High Society, 1956
Hotel Rwanda, 2004 (HBO)
House Party, 1990
House Party 2, 1991
House Party 3, 1994
House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute, 2001
How the West Was Won, 1962
I Am Legend, 2007
I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, 1988 (HBO)
Insomnia, 2002
Interview with the Vampire, 1994
Jezebel, 1938
Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, 2001 (HBO)
King Kong, 1933
La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa’s Wedding), 2020 (HBO)
Life Of Crime, 2013 (HBO)
Lethal Weapon, 1987
Lethal Weapon 2, 1989
Lethal Weapon 3, 1992
Lethal Weapon 4, 1998
Little Shop of Horrors, 1986
Little Women, 1949
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Magnum Force, 1973
The Man Who Came to Dinner, 1942
Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World, 2003 (HBO)
Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944
Menace II Society, 1993
Misery, 1990
Miss Congeniality, 2000
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005
Murder by Numbers, 2002
Murder In The First, 1995 (HBO)
The Music Man, 1962
Mutiny on the Bounty, 1935
My Life In Ruins, 2009 (HBO)
Navy Seals, 1990 (HBO)
The New Guy, 2002 (HBO)
Next Friday, 2000
Nightmare Alley, 2021
The Notebook, 2004
Nothing But Trouble, 1991 (HBO)
Ocean’s Eight, 2018
Once Upon A Time In Brooklyn, 2013 (HBO)
One For The Money, 2012 (HBO)
The Philadelphia Story, 1940
Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa), 2020 (HBO)
Point Break, 1991
Poltergeist, 1982
Purple Rain, 1984
The Queen, 2006 (HBO)
Race, 2016 (HBO)
Ready Player One, 2018
Red, 2010 (HBO)
The Replacements, 2000
Risky Business, 1983
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
Rugrats Go Wild, 2003 (HBO)
Rugrats In Paris: The Movie, 2000 (HBO)
The Rugrats Movie, 1998 (HBO)
Safe, 2012 (HBO)
San Francisco, 1936
Se7en, 1995
Shaft, 1971
Shall We Dance, 1937
The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
Shutter, 2010 (HBO)
Silent Hill: Revelation 3d, 2012 (HBO)
Sleeping With The Enemy, 1991 (HBO)
The Smurfs 2, 2013
The Smurfs (Movie), 2011
Snakes on a Plane, 2006
Something Borrowed, 2011 (HBO)
Space Jam, 1996
St. Elmo’s Fire, 1985
Stargate, 1994 (HBO)
A Star is Born, 1954
A Star is Born, 1976
The Stepford Wives, 2004 (HBO)
Stuck On You, 2003 (HBO)
Superbad, 2007
Taxi Driver, 1976
Tenet, 2020
Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 (HBO)
This Is the End, 2013
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
A Time to Kill, 1996
To Have and to Have Not, 1944
Top Hat, 1935
Training Day, 2001
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948
Twilight Zone: The Movie, 1983 (HBO)
Twister, 1996
Unbroken, 2014 (HBO)
U.S. Marshals, 1998
The Unsinkable Molly Brown, 1964
The Vanishing Of Sidney Hall, 2017 (HBO)
Wag the Dog, 1997
The Wedding Singer, 1998
Westworld (Movie), 1973
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, 1962
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Where Eagles Dare, 1968
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 1966
The Wild Thornberrys Movie, 2002 (HBO)
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
The Wings of Eagles, 1957
The Witches of Eastwick, 1987
The Witches, 1990
True Crime, 1999 (HBO)
Wyatt Earp, 1994
You Got Served, 2004
You, Me And Dupree, 2006 (HBO)
Young Adult, 2021 (HBO)
You’ve Got Mail, 1998
April 13
The Last Duel (2021)
April 14
Centurion (2010)
Filth (2013)
Hobo With A Shotgun (2011)
I’m Still Here (2010)
Ragnarok (2013)
Venus And Serena (2012)
Viva (2015)
April 19
Annabelle: Creation (2017)
April 30
2012 (2009)
50/50 (2011)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
Barney’s Version (2010)
Being Julia (2004)
Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer (2016)
The Cable Guy (1996)
Client 9 (2010)
Darkness Falls (2003)
Date Movie (2006)
The Departed (2006)
The Expendables (2010)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)
First Daughter (2004)
Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
The Green Mile (1999)
The Help (2011)
How Do You Know (2010)
I, Robot (2004)
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
The Internship (2013)
It’s Complicated (2009)
Jiro Dreams Of Sushi (2011)
Just My Luck (2006)
Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)
Life or Something Like It (2002)
Man on Fire (1987) (1987)
Never Been Kissed (1999)
Once (2007)
Paranoia (2013)
Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)
Ruby Sparks (2011)
Safe House (2012)
Saving Private Perez (2011)
Scarface (1983)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Surrogates (2009)
Thank You for Smoking (2006)
The Town (2010)
The Triplets Of Belleville (2003)
Water for Elephants (2011)
Welcome To The Rileys (2010)
Kelly is a senior writer covering streaming media for Tom’s Guide, so basically, she watches TV for a living. Previously, she was a freelance entertainment writer for Yahoo, Vulture, TV Guide and other outlets. When she’s not watching TV and movies for work, she’s watching them for fun, seeing live music, writing songs, knitting and gardening.
