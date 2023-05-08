7 best movies to stream on Netflix, HBO Max and Hulu before they … – Tom's Guide

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Last chance! Watch these movies before they leave streaming

Streaming giveth and it taketh away. Every month, new movies arrive on the best streaming services and other titles leave. Since the new month just began, there are fantastic movies about to leave Netflix, HBO Max and Hulu.

These titles may return eventually, or get picked up by another streamer, but you never know. These departures might not make you want to cancel Netflix or cancel HBO Max, their absence will surely be frustrating to some. Then, again, there’s always so much new on Netflix that a new shiny thing might catch your attention.

While you still can, put your subscription to work and watch (or rewatch) these seven departing movies, including a period war epic, a romantic musical and a prison drama. Sometimes, dating someone can feel as if you’re dating their past, as we’re all a little defined by the emotional baggage collected over the years. Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs The World (an adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novels) takes this to the illogical extreme of forcing the titular Mr. Pilgrim (Michael Cera) to defeat 7 of his prospective girlfriend Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead)’ exes … in video-game style combat.

A gloriously absurd movie, with a stacked cast featuring everyone from the future Captain America and Ms. Marvel (Chris Evans and Brie Larson) to some of the best actors from your favorite shows (Aubrey Plaza and Kieran Culkin), Scott Pilgrim is ultimately rewatchable. Just make sure you realize that Scott’s not really a great guy — but someone who’s only now ready to possibly learn from his own mistakes. – Henry T. Casey

Watch on Netflix (opens in new tab) before it leaves on April 30th A Dad Movie if there ever was one, Master and Commander: Far Side of the World draws from the Patrick O’Brian’s novels about the naval adventures of Captain Jack Aubrey of HMS Surprise. Crowe stars as the good captain, who leads the crew in chasing after a French privateer. Alongside him is the ship’s surgeon, Stephen Maturin (Paul Bettany), who wishes for nothing more than to study the wildlife on the Galápagos Islands. When an accident occurs on board, Aubrey is forced to put aside his quest to pursue the Acheron. Yet, a stroke of luck brings back the possibility of glory. – Kelly Woo

Watch on HBO Max (opens in new tab) before it leaves on April 30th Sandra Bullock is a master at marrying comedy, romance and action, and the best example of her genius is Miss Congeniality. As FBI Special Agent Gracie Hart, she’s a tough cookie who wears shapeless suits. But when an agent needs to go undercover at the Miss United States beauty pageant, she needs a makeover, fast. Enter pageant coach Victor Melling (Michael Caine), who has his work cut out for him. Properly coiffed and gowned, Gracie has to smile, strut and play harp, all while looking for a domestic terrorist who has threatened to blow up the event. – KW

Watch on HBO Max (opens in new tab) before it leaves on April 30th Near the top of the pantheon of Dad Movies rests this harrowing incarceration drama based on a Stephen King novella, a film often cited for making grown men weep. Banker Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) arrives at Shawshank State Penitentiary after he is sentenced to life for murdering his wife and her lover, though he claims to be innocent. There, he befriends Ellis “Red” Redding (Morgan Freeman), a contraband smuggler. Over the next two decades, Andy is assaulted, mentors other prisoners and becomes embroiled in a money laundering scheme by warden Samuel Norton (Bob Gunton). Through his travails, Andy dreams of living in a peaceful beach town in Mexico. Hope is the only thing he has left. – KW

Watch on HBO Max (opens in new tab) before it leaves on April 30th The Last Duel suffered from a misguided publicity campaign. The trailer focused on bad wigs, instead of conveying it as the thought-provoking examination of misogyny that it is. The title is quite literal, as an allegation of rape leads to the last sanctioned duel in France. Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) grows bitter as his marriage to Marguerite (Jodie Comer) becomes strained and his former friend Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) gains more favor with their lord, Count Pierre d’Alencon (Ben Affleck). When Marguerite accuses Jacques of rape, Jean challenges him to a duel. While the movie is told from three perspectives, the truth never wavers. – KW

Editor’s note: The Last Duel is also leaving HBO Max at the same date.

Watch on Hulu (opens in new tab) or HBO Max (opens in new tab) before it leaves on April 13th An elegant, meditative portrait of a master at his craft, this documentary follows the revered sushi chef Jiro Ono, the owner of Sukiyabashi Jiro. The restaurant, which previously held three Michelin stars, has just 10 seats and is located in a Tokyo subway station. Jiro is perfectionist whose passion for cooking is hard to match — as his son Yoshikazu knows only too well. Primed to succeed his father, he struggles with living up an intimidating legacy. – KW

Watch on Hulu (opens in new tab) before it leaves on April 30th The boy and girl don’t get together in this wistful, charming drama, yet it’s as powerful of a love story as you can get. While busking in the streets of Dubling, a struggling musician (Glen Hansard) meets a young woman (Marketa Irglova) selling flowers. When she reveals that she plays piano, they play one of his songs together at a nearby music store. It turns out that he’s nursing a broken heart, while she has a child and a long-distance husband. Still, they bond over their passion for making music. After recruiting a few other band members, they spend all night recording a demo for him to take to London. – KW

Watch on Hulu (opens in new tab) before it leaves on April 30th

Leaving 4/1/23

Turbo FAST: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 4/3/23

What Lies Below

Leaving 4/7/23

Hush

Leaving 4/9/23

New Girl: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 4/11/23

Married at First Sight: Season 10

Leaving 4/12/23

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Leaving 4/18/23

Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 4/20/23

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 4/23/23

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

Leaving 4/24/23

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Leaving 4/25/23

The IT Crowd: Series 1-5

Leaving 4/27/23

Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 4/28/23

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 4/30/23

Den of Thieves

Empire State

Leap Year

Road to Perdition

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

April 2

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell, 2013

April 4

We’re The Millers, 2013 (HBO)

April 5

The Inside Story, 1948

Reminiscence, 2021 (HBO)

April 11

Adult Swim Yule Log (aka The Fireplace)

April 12

About Face: Supermodels Then and Now, 2012 (HBO)

April 13

The Last Duel, 2021

Game Theory With Bomani Jones, Season 1

April 18

The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017

April 24

Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!, 2022

April 27

Malignant, 2021 (HBO)

April 30

47 Ronin, 2013 (HBO)

3 Godfathers, 1948

Accepted, 2006 (HBO)

The Adventures of Robin Hood, 1938

A Private War, 2018 (HBO)

An American in Paris, 1951

The American President, 1995

Any Given Sunday, 1999

Australia, 2008 (HBO)

Before I Fall, 2017 (HBO)

Ben-Hur, 1959

Black Legion, 1937

Blade, 1998

Blood Diamond, 2006

Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)

The Bodyguard, 1992

Boogie Nights, 1997

The Book of Eli, 2010

The Bourne Identity, 2002 (HBO)

The Bourne Supremacy, 2004 (HBO)

Bringing up Baby, 1938

Brothers By Blood, 2020 (HBO)

Cabaret, 1972

Caddyshack, 1980

Captain Phillips, 2013 (HBO)

Carefree, 1938

Car on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958

The Champ, 1979

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1968 (HBO)

A Christmas Story, 1983

Citizen Kane, 1941

College, 2008 (HBO)

Colors, 1988 (HBO)

Confessions of a Nazi Spy, 1939

Crazy, Stupid, Love., 2011

Creed, 2015

Creed II, 2018

A Damsel in Distress, 1937

Deep Blue Sea, 1999

Demolition Man, 1993

Designing Woman, 1957

Devil’s Due, 2014 (HBO)

Disturbing Behavior, 1998 (HBO)

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002

Dog Day Afternoon, 1975

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003

Enter The Dragon, 1973

Escape Plan 2: Hades, 2018 (HBO)

The Expendables 2, 2012

The Expendables 3, 2014

The Expendables, 2010

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Fashions of 1934, 1934

Final Destination, 2002

Frailty, 2001 (HBO)

The French Lieutenant’s Woman, 1981 (HBO)

Friday, 1995

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

The Fugitive, 1993

Generation Por Que?, 2021 (HBO)

Geronimo: An American Legend, 1993

Graffiti Bridge, 1990 (HBO)

The Great Gatsby, 2013

Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007

The Hangover Part II, 2011

The Hangover Part III, 2013

Happy Feet, 2006

Happy Feet Two, 2011

He’s Just Not That Into You, 2009

High Society, 1956

Hotel Rwanda, 2004 (HBO)

House Party, 1990

House Party 2, 1991

House Party 3, 1994

House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute, 2001

How the West Was Won, 1962

I Am Legend, 2007

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, 1988 (HBO)

Insomnia, 2002

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

Jezebel, 1938

Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, 2001 (HBO)

King Kong, 1933

La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa’s Wedding), 2020 (HBO)

Life Of Crime, 2013 (HBO)

Lethal Weapon, 1987

Lethal Weapon 2, 1989

Lethal Weapon 3, 1992

Lethal Weapon 4, 1998

Little Shop of Horrors, 1986

Little Women, 1949

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Magnum Force, 1973

The Man Who Came to Dinner, 1942

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World, 2003 (HBO)

Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944

Menace II Society, 1993

Misery, 1990

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005

Murder by Numbers, 2002

Murder In The First, 1995 (HBO)

The Music Man, 1962

Mutiny on the Bounty, 1935

My Life In Ruins, 2009 (HBO)

Navy Seals, 1990 (HBO)

The New Guy, 2002 (HBO)

Next Friday, 2000

Nightmare Alley, 2021

The Notebook, 2004

Nothing But Trouble, 1991 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eight, 2018

Once Upon A Time In Brooklyn, 2013 (HBO)

One For The Money, 2012 (HBO)

The Philadelphia Story, 1940

Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa), 2020 (HBO)

Point Break, 1991

Poltergeist, 1982

Purple Rain, 1984

The Queen, 2006 (HBO)

Race, 2016 (HBO)

Ready Player One, 2018

Red, 2010 (HBO)

The Replacements, 2000

Risky Business, 1983

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991

Rugrats Go Wild, 2003 (HBO)

Rugrats In Paris: The Movie, 2000 (HBO)

The Rugrats Movie, 1998 (HBO)

Safe, 2012 (HBO)

San Francisco, 1936

Se7en, 1995

Shaft, 1971

Shall We Dance, 1937

The Shawshank Redemption, 1994

Shutter, 2010 (HBO)

Silent Hill: Revelation 3d, 2012 (HBO)

Sleeping With The Enemy, 1991 (HBO)

The Smurfs 2, 2013

The Smurfs (Movie), 2011

Snakes on a Plane, 2006

Something Borrowed, 2011 (HBO)

Space Jam, 1996

St. Elmo’s Fire, 1985

Stargate, 1994 (HBO)

A Star is Born, 1954

A Star is Born, 1976

The Stepford Wives, 2004 (HBO)

Stuck On You, 2003 (HBO)

Superbad, 2007

Taxi Driver, 1976

Tenet, 2020

Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 (HBO)

This Is the End, 2013

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

A Time to Kill, 1996

To Have and to Have Not, 1944

Top Hat, 1935

Training Day, 2001

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948

Twilight Zone: The Movie, 1983 (HBO)

Twister, 1996

Unbroken, 2014 (HBO)

U.S. Marshals, 1998

The Unsinkable Molly Brown, 1964

The Vanishing Of Sidney Hall, 2017 (HBO)

Wag the Dog, 1997

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Westworld (Movie), 1973

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, 1962

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Where Eagles Dare, 1968

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 1966

The Wild Thornberrys Movie, 2002 (HBO)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

The Wings of Eagles, 1957

The Witches of Eastwick, 1987

The Witches, 1990

True Crime, 1999 (HBO)

Wyatt Earp, 1994

You Got Served, 2004

You, Me And Dupree, 2006 (HBO)

Young Adult, 2021 (HBO)

You’ve Got Mail, 1998

April 13

The Last Duel (2021)

April 14

Centurion (2010)

Filth (2013)

Hobo With A Shotgun (2011)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Ragnarok (2013)

Venus And Serena (2012)

Viva (2015)

April 19

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

April 30

2012 (2009)

50/50 (2011)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Barney’s Version (2010)

Being Julia (2004)

Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer (2016)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Client 9 (2010)

Darkness Falls (2003)

Date Movie (2006)

The Departed (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

First Daughter (2004)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Help (2011)

How Do You Know (2010)

I, Robot (2004)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

The Internship (2013)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Jiro Dreams Of Sushi (2011)

Just My Luck (2006)

Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Man on Fire (1987) (1987)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

Once (2007)

Paranoia (2013)

Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)

Ruby Sparks (2011)

Safe House (2012)

Saving Private Perez (2011)

Scarface (1983)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Surrogates (2009)

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

The Town (2010)

The Triplets Of Belleville (2003)

Water for Elephants (2011)

Welcome To The Rileys (2010)

Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.

Kelly is a senior writer covering streaming media for Tom’s Guide, so basically, she watches TV for a living. Previously, she was a freelance entertainment writer for Yahoo, Vulture, TV Guide and other outlets. When she’s not watching TV and movies for work, she’s watching them for fun, seeing live music, writing songs, knitting and gardening.

Yellowstone to end with season 5 — but a sequel is coming

7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Peacock (May 5-7)

Google Bard could invade your Android homescreen — here’s what we know

By Richard Priday May 05, 2023

By Nick Pino May 05, 2023

By Malcolm McMillan May 04, 2023

By Henry T. Casey May 04, 2023

By Henry T. Casey May 04, 2023

By Henry T. Casey May 04, 2023

By Kelly Woo May 04, 2023

By Philip Michaels May 04, 2023

By Anthony Spadafora May 04, 2023

By Henry T. Casey May 04, 2023

By Anthony Spadafora May 04, 2023

Tom’s Guide is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source