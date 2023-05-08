WhatsApp in 2023: Get ready for many new features – The Federal

While last year saw a number of changes in the Meta-owned WhatsApp, 2023 promises many more new features

The year 2022 saw over 20 new features were added, including improvements to groups, better calling, voice notes and privacy layers. Users were given the control over who sees their last seen and whether they’re online. Accidental delete and communities feature were introduced as also new group messaging features, including the ability to create in-chat polls, the option to add up to 1,024 members, up from 256. Admin delete was also introduced, giving admins the ability to delete problematic messages.

In 2023, WhatsApp is set to launch a handful of new features, which are likely to include a screen lock for the desktop app, view once text, companion mode, PiP for video calls on iOS and more.

Also read: WhatsApp will soon allow users to report status updates

Screen lock

The idea behind the screen lock came to plug one loophole in the earlier feature — while images and videos sent as view once were protected by the screenshot blocking feature, video calls could easily be recorded by anyone on the call. The screen recording blocking feature means any attempt to take a screenshot or screen recording during a video call will be blocked.

Another welcome upcoming feature is what is called the ‘Companion mode’, currently in beta for Android. One of the biggest complaints is that users cannot log in with the same account on multiple phones. The ‘Companion mode’ would allow users to link their existing WhatsApp account or mobile number with additional phones.

View once text

Another interesting feature in the pipeline is the ‘View Once text’. It will allow users to send a text-based message that will automatically be deleted when the recipient opens and reads it. The feature could come in really handy when you want the party on the other end to not store any confidential and private information. It as the text alternative to the View Once photo feature that WhatsApp has been sporting for a while now.

Also, now one would be able to search messages by date. Currently in beta, to use this feature users would need to click on the ‘calendar’ that will show up after selecting the ‘search’ option within a chat.

PiP on iPhones

The Picture-in-Picture or PiP for video calls will also be soon available on iPhones now. While WhatsApp users on Android have been enjoying this feature for some months now, the same functionality could soon come to iPhones which will allow users to browse through other apps while minimising the video call into a small interface that can be dragged and placed anywhere on the screen.

In the coming few months, voice notes could soon be added to statuses — currently, WhatsApp lets users upload texts, images, videos, and URLs as status (stories) updates. According to WABetaInfo, users will be able to post voice notes for up to 30 seconds to their status by selecting the ‘microphone’ icon at the bottom right corner. Furthermore, these voice notes could be end-to-end encrypted and will be shared with only the people one chooses.

Calling history

WhatsApp may add another facility to its calling feature. It may soon introduce a dedicated call tab for its desktop app which will provide users with up-to-date calling history. This functionality may not come to WhatsApp Web as it doesn’t support voice calling, unlike WhatsApp for Windows and Mac.

Also read: New WhatsApp feature will allow account access from multiple phones

Then there is WhatsApp business directory, which currently is rolling out in a handful of countries. The directory will help users find and connect with businesses based on various categories. For this to work, both existing and new WhatsApp Business accounts will have to send in their request to apply for the business directory and then only users on the platform will be able to find them.



source