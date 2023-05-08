Shiba Inu: Here's How Much $1000 Invested Into SHIB in 2020 … – Watcher Guru

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Shiba Inu’s price reached a low of $0.000000000082 on Sep. 1st, 2020. Yet, a year later, in October of 2021, that same meme coin would reach an all-time high of $0.00008616 according to CoinGecko. So, if $1,000 worth of SHIB was purchased in 2020, how much would it be worth today?

The 2020 pandemic crash was undoubtedly a treacherous time for investors. Yet, three years out from that horrendous reality, the market has witnessed some stocks bounce back. Among those, is the meme coin that could have presented massive gains to potential investors at the time of its launch.

There is little argument to be made against the growing prevalence of meme coins. Specifically, digital assets like Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have garnered some of the most passionate communities in the entire industry.

Yet, just a few years ago, the entire market was rocked by the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the finance sector took the largest blow, as 2020 was a year of lows for assets across the board.

Interestingly, Shiba Inu launched in August 2020 and provided a very interesting opportunity for investors. Specifically, as the market began to turn around, and Americans were infused with stimulus payments, cryptocurrency was a popular investment to be made throughout 2021.

Amidst its arrival, Shiba Inu began trading at $0.00000000052 but had struggled to gain momentum. Conversely, at the start of 2021, SHIB became immensely popular, eventually hitting its all-time high throughout that year.

Thus, considering $0.00001095 its current price, an investment during its low would constitute massive gains. Specifically, a $1,000 investment into SHIB in 2020 would be worth a whopping $133.35 million today. Subsequently proving what, in hindsight, would’ve been a no-brainer.

Disclaimer: Our articles are NOT financial advice, we are not financial advisors. All investments are your own decisions. Please conduct your own research and seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

source