Area Softball & Baseball Schedules | Local Sports | theadanews.com – Theadanews

Updated: May 7, 2023 @ 9:01 am

SOFTBALL

Monday, April 17

Ada vs. Dickson, 5:45 p.m.; Ada vs. Madill, 7 p.m. at Madill Festival.

Allen vs. Moss, 4:15 p.m.; Allen vs. Okemah, 5:45 p.m. at Moss Festival.

Sasakwa at Asher, 5:45 p.m.

Stonewall at Byng, 5:30 p.m.

Tupelo vs. Caddo, 5:30 p.m.; Tupelo vs. Coalgate, 6:30 p.m. at Caddo Festival.

Wewoka, Okmulgee at Class 3A District Tournament in Coalgate.

Seminole, Wynnewood at Konawa Festival, 4 p.m.

Roff at Maud, 5:45 p.m.

Stratford at Wayne, 5:30 p.m.

Vanoss vs. Varnum, 4:30 p.m.; Vanoss vs. Weleetka, 5:45 p.m. at Varnum Festival.

Tuesday, April 18

Ada vs. Kiowa, 4:30 p.m.; Kiowa vs. Holdenville, 6 p.m.; Ada vs. Holdenville, 7:30 p.m. at Ada Festival.

Allen vs. Bethel, 4:15 p.m.; Roff vs. Bethel, 5:45 p.m.; Allen vs. Roff, 7:30 p.m. at Allen Festival.

Asher at Wapanucka, 5:45 p.m.

Byng at Konawa, 4:30 p.m.

Latta vs. Vanoss, 4:15 p.m.; Latta vs. Plainview, 5:30 p.m.; Vanoss vs. Plainview, 6:45 p.m. at Vanoss Festival.

Stonewall at Tupelo, 5 p.m.

Stratford at Wynnewood, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Cobb-Broxton, vs. Alex, noon; Loser Game 1 vs. Tupelo, 1:30 p.m.; Winner Game 1 vs. Tupelo, 3 p.m. at Class A District Tournament in Tupelo.

Wednesday, April 19

Byng vs. Purcell, 11 a.m.; Loser Game 1 vs. Sulphur, 12:30 p.m.; Winner Game 1 vs. Sulphur, 2 p.m. at Class 5A District Tournament in Sulphur.

Thursday, April 20

Ada, Bethel at Class 4A District Tournament in Chandler.

Allen, Weleetka at Class 3A District Tournament in Tushka.

Wilson, Bowlegs at Class B District Tournament in Asher.

Calvin vs. Buffalo Valley at Class B District Tournament in Bufffalo Valley.

Okemah, Meeker at Class 4A District Tournament in Latta.

Roff vs. Sentinel, noon; Loser Game 1 vs. Thackerville, 1:20 p.m.; Winner Game 1 vs. Thackerville, 2:40 p.m. at Class A District Tournament in Thackerville.

Stonewall, Strother at Class 2A District Tournament in Sterling.

Mangum, Wayne at Class 3A District Tournament in Stratford.

Konawa, Healdton at Class 3A District Tournament in Vanoss.

BASEBALL

Monday, April 17

Ada at Byng, 4:30 p.m.

Konawa at Tishomingo, 6:30 p.m.

Latta at Calera, 4;30 p.m.

Stuart at Stonewall, 4:30 p.m.

Caddo at Tupelo, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18

Byng at Ada, 4:30 p.m.

Dale at Allen, 4:30 p.m.

Canadian at Coalgate, 5 p.m.

Sasakwa at Konawa, 4 p.m.

Earlsboro at Latta, 4:30 p.m.

Roff vs. Panama, 6 p.m. at Wilburton Festival.

Stroud at Stratford, 4:30 p.m.

Varnum at Tupelo, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19

Antlers at Coalgate, 3:30 p.m.

Ryan vs. Maud, noon; Asher vs. Maud, 2 p.m.; Asher vs. Ryan, 4 p.m.; Asher vs. TBA, 6 p.m. at Class B District Tournament in Asher.

Thursday, April 20

Weleetka vs. Konawa, 2 p.m.; Weleeka vs. Allen, 4 pm.; Allen vs. Konawa, 6 p.m. at Class A District Tournament in Allen.

Wapanucka, Calvin at Class B District Tournament in Sasakwa.

Latta at Dibble Festival, TBA.

Springer vs. Roff 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Class B District Tournament in Roff.

Vanoss, Strother at Class A District Tournament in Stonewall.

Pauls Valley at Stratford, 6 p.m.

Milburn vs. Tupelo at Class B District Tournament in Tupelo.

Friday, April 21

Roff at Ada, 4 p.m.

McLoud at Byng, 4:30 p.m.

Hartshorne at Coalgate, 1 p.m.

Latta at Stratford, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Comanche at Roff, 11 a.m.

