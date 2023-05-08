Samsung wants to bring software updates even faster in the future – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2023 SamMobile
Today, Samsung announced that it has started rolling out the stable Android 13 update to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in South Korea. The company revealed that it released the update just two months after Google released the stable Android 13 update. That’s the fastest the South Korean firm has ever released its major software update. However, the company wants to do even better.
The Galaxy S22 series received the Android 13 update on 24 October, while the Galaxy S21 received the update on November 8. Samsung announced that it will release the update to the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy S20 series before the end of November 2022. It promised to release the Android 13 update to the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Fold 3 before the end of this year.
The Galaxy A32, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A52s 5G, and Galaxy A53 5G will get the update in South Korea before the end of this year. Some of these devices have already received the stable Android 13 update in international markets, and it is possible that the company will release the update in South Korea ahead of its promised timeline.
Samsung said that it will continue to collaborate with Google to release updates faster and with higher quality in the future. So, for Android 14 (One UI 6.0), we can expect all high-end and mid-range smartphones to get the update before the end of 2023.
