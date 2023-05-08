This is what iOS 17 could look like! BIG leaks surface; Check expected features – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

iOS 16 was first announced at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2022. With just a few months remaining for this year’s WWDC event that will announce the iOS 17, the curiosity among the iPhone enthusiasts is at an all time high. With the iOS 16, we saw an emphasis on personalization, collaborative platforms and customized user experience. And now, there are some big leaks and rumors which reveal some likely features that we could see with the iOS 17 update. Check out the expected features for iOS 17 release.

Leaks around iOS 17 suggest that the upcoming iPhone OS update is likely to focus on refinement of existing features rather than adding a lot of new features. One such report by 9to5Google believes that the theme for this year could be frictionless interactivity.

What this means is that users will get further customization tools to enhance their iPhone experience. The lock screen is likely to benefit the most from this and is expected to receive more customization tools such as new fonts, new widgets and even different lock screens with different focus modes. While unlikely, some leaks have also suggested that sharing fully customized lock screens with other users could also be possible. This could be facilitated with a marketplace app, although it does seem like a remote possibility.

Other additions could be around the Dynamic Island which is rumored to feature on all upcoming iPhone 15 devices. This means new UI elements for apps, more notification banners and more interactive tools. Further, Live Activities and Lock Screen widgets could be brought to the Home Screen. We saw the Live Activities feature being launched in iOS 16 and it could now be integrated outside the lock screen.

According to previous reports by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 17 is also expected to permit alternative app stores on the iPhone in Europe, as mandated by the Digital Markets Act. It is expected that this update will be added to a possible version of iOS 17 by mid-2024.

It should be noted that all the features discussed here are based on leaks and rumors and there is no official word on whether they will be incorporated into iOS 17 or not. For that, we will have to wait for June 2023 when the operating system will be officially unveiled.

