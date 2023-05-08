Juno Marks 50 Orbits Around Jupiter – NASA Solar System … – NASA Planetary Science

NASA’s Juno mission captured this look at the southern hemisphere of Jupiter on Feb. 17, 2020, during one of the spacecraft’s close approaches to the giant planet. This high-resolution view is a composite of four images captured by the JunoCam imager and assembled by citizen scientist Kevin M. Gill. Credit: NASA, JPL-Caltech, SwRI, MSSS | Image processing by Kevin M. Gill, © CC BY

NASA’s Juno mission completed its 50th close pass by Jupiter on April 8, 2023. Since the spacecraft arrived at the giant planet in 2016, its JunoCam imager has captured spectacular views of Jupiter, and its large moons Ganymede, Europa, and Io. Many of those images were processed by volunteers called citizen scientists.

To mark the 50th close pass, NASA teamed up with Google Arts & Culture to feature a selection of JunoCam images. You can see the Google Arts & Culture feature here.

Also, we created a graphic with 50 images that provide a small sampling of the data Juno has returned so far, including images from several different instruments, and spectacular views of Earth, Jupiter, and Jupiter’s large moons Ganymede, Europa, and Io.

